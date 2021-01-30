The City of El Campo’s financial strength remains unchanged, despite the travails of 2020, according to the AA- bond rating released by Standard & Poor’s.
The rating reflects the city’s ability to leverage debt as well as presents opportunities for savings, City Manager Courtney Sladek told Council Monday. “It’s held for the last two years. That’s very favorable as we prepare to issue a refunding,” she said. “We’re very excited to receive it.”
S&P rates entities of a scale from AAA to D with anything below BBB being considered speculative. Included in the judgment is the overall state of the economy, management and budget performance.
El Campo’s economy operates at 76.2 percent of the national level, according to the S&P report, and showed a market value growth of 2.5 percent in the last year.
A growth in unemployment was seen as a result of the pandemic, but has already begun to level off.
“Driven by robust property and sales tax growth, the city has realized strong operating performance in fiscals 2017 and 2018, however, it reported a slight deficit in 2019,” according to the report. “For fiscal 2020, unaudited results reflect a modest general fund surplus, which management attributed to continued sales tax growth.”
The report notes “strong management, with good financial polices and practices” and “very strong budgetary flexibility with an available fund balance in fiscal year 2019 of 41 percent of operating expenditures.”
The state of the city’s debt was a concern “with debt service carrying charges at 13.1 percent of expenditures and next direct debit that is 208.4 percent of total governmental fund revenue.”
El Campo ISD has an A+ rating with S&P along with the cities of Wharton and Bay City. Rosenberg is listed as AA- and Richmond as AA.
