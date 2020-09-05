El Campo police are still hunting for the creator of a threatening social media post targeting the middle school, which was shared numerous times online Tuesday.
Police have not found any evidence to suggest El Campo Middle School was ever in actual danger, as of press time Friday.
The post showed a person, but not their face, clenching a handgun with a caption warning people to stay away from ECMS on Wednesday. Police have since determined the photograph was a pre-existing social media image, taken in Alice, and the threatening text was added later.
Police have not made an arrest as of press time, but are fairly certain the person they’re looking for is a juvenile.
“Something probably that was intended to say, ‘look how cool I am,’ turned into something very serious,” ECPD Cpl. Ryan Schaer said Friday.
The issue with finding the original post is that so many people shared it on social media after the text was added.
“We have identified multiple people who shared the post or posted the photograph and we are continuing to track the origin of the post,” El Campo Detective Sgt. Jennifer Mican said Thursday.
The person responsible could face felony charges for the post and the concern it caused.
The threat was originally reported to law enforcement Tuesday night, and multiple officers were stationed on the school grounds as well as at other El Campo ISD campuses the following morning.
“We have an increased police presence, not only at the middle school, but throughout the district,” ECISD Superintendent Bob Callaghan told the Leader-News Wednesday. “We have informed all of our staff about concerns and things that they can do to be vigilant and to be observant.”
The threat is believed to have originated on Snapchat, but made its way to Facebook, quickly becoming an item of parental concern.
“ECPD has had two investigators and one SRO out all night trying to find the source,” ECPD Chief Terry Stanphill told the Leader-News Wednesday.
Anyone with any information about the post is urged to contact either the El Campo Police Department at 979-543-5311 or the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477.
Callers to the Crime Stoppers tip line do not have to give their name to qualify for a cash reward.
