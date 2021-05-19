City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Jesse Manciaz Jr., 49, listed as homeless in El Campo was arrested at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday, May 11 for walking on the highway and possession of drug paraphernalia after officers encountered him near the intersection of Marionette and Grace. Manciaz had one arm hidden inside his shirt, prompting officers to question him. A glass pipe was seized. Processed, Manciaz was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day. On Wednesday, a warrant for forgery was served against him.
Meghan Alexandria Naranjo, 28, of 104 Ave. E was arrested at 9:04 p.m. Tuesday, May 11 on warrants for no insurance, no front license plate and possession of drug paraphernalia. The warrants were served directly at the county jail.
Leo Bray Hudlin III, 20, of 811 N. Washington was arrested at 7:04 p.m. Wednesday, May 12 on warrants for failure to signal, no driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, family violence and two counts of violating a promise to appear after being stopped for a traffic violation. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
Garrian Lashaud Perry, 22, of 815 Marionette was arrested at 7:04 p.m. Wednesday, May 12 for possession of marijuana after being in a vehicle stopped in the 100 block of East Norris. Processed, he was sent to county jail. Once there, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.
Christopher Joseph Melchor, 22, of 1017 W. Second was arrested at 7:26 p.m. Wednesday, May 12 for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after being stopped in the 100 block of East Hillje for speeding. Officers seized marijuana and a scale. Processed, he was shipped to county jail.
Joe Anthony Martinez Jr., 18, of 12 Serena was arrested at 2:37 a.m. Thursday, May 13 for possession of a controlled substance more than 3 grams and unlawfully carrying a weapon after his vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation. Alprazolam and a pistol were seized. Processed, Martinez was transferred to county jail. Once there, he posted $5,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Jerome Joseph Calais, 48, of 1720 FM 1640 in Richmond was arrested at 8:09 p.m. Thursday, May 13 for possession of a controlled substance less than a gram and possession of marijuana along with a Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Department warrant for driving while intoxicated third or more offense (felony failure to appear). Calais was stopped for a traffic violation. Crack cocaine was seized. Processed, Calais was taken to county jail the next day.
Nathaniel Ryan Jackson, 27, of 606 College was arrested at 1:05 a.m. Friday, May 14 on warrants for possession of a restricted smoking material, running a stop sign, no driver’s license, expired registration, five counts of violating a promise to appear, four for driving while license invalid and no insurance and three counts of failure to appear. Jackson came to officers’ attention when they were sent to investigate a disturbance. Processed, he was shipped to county jail.
John Thomas Oakley, 19, 1415 E. Jackson was arrested at 9:06 a.m. Friday, May 14 for possession of marijuana in a drug free zone by officers who were dispatched the report of a suspicious person at Rotary Park, 1211 E. Jackson. Processed, he was sent to county jail. Once there, he posted a $3,000 bond and was released the same day.
Esmeraldo Moreno Muniz, 38, of 957 Riverside in Palacios was arrested at 12:43 a.m. Saturday, May 15 for possession of marijuana by officers who stopped him in the 300 block of North Mechanic. Processed, he was taken to county jail. Once there, he posted a $500 bond and was released.
Ryan Felix Padilla, 20, of 2612 Benchmark was arrested at 4:13 p.m. Saturday, May 15 for a traffic violation. When his identity was confirmed, he was served warrants for three counts of no driver’s license and violating a promise to appear along with single counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, running a stop sign, no insurance and failure to stop and render aid. Processed, Padilla went to county jail.
Property
Junell Desmonia Davis, 22, of 605 Ave. A was arrested at 6:21 p.m. Tuesday, May 11 on warrants for two counts of criminal trespass by officers summoned to investigate an emergency call on the grounds of Leedo, 600 Sam Bishkin. A call had been made to 9-1-1 and then terminated. Processed, Davis went to county jail. Once there, he posted $2,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Violence, weapons
Ashton Crawford, 21, of 1015 Country Place in Houston was arrested at 4 p.m. Friday, May 14 for violation of a protective order after he went to the police station. He was sent to county jail. Processed, he posted a $3,000 bond and was released Saturday, May 15.
City Incidents
Property
Burglars targeted a Honda parked at Walmart, 3413 West Loop, sometime between May 6 and 14.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 500 block of Lundy around 11 p.m. Friday, May 14. A mailbox was destroyed in the incident.
Another hit-and-run was reported at Whataburger, 909 N. Mechanic, around 3 a.m. Sunday, May 16. A Nissan sustained damage.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating the violation of a bond or protective order on Hefner Street.
Family violence was reported in the 400 block of Bluebonnet Lane around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 12. Injuries were reported.
Another report of family violence with injuries came from Quick N Easy (Valero), 1415 E. Jackson, around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 12.
Police are investigating a threat reported directly at the station around 6 p.m. Thursday, May 13.
Another threat was reported in the 400 block of Omega around noon Friday, May 14.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Quenton Michael Ferrell, 24, of 409 S. Wharton was arrested by WCSO at 5:35 p.m. Thursday, May 13 for unlawfully carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana.
Robert Paul Steinmentz, 67, of 1013 CR 469 was arrested at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 13 by WCSO for driving while intoxicated.
Raymie Joe Rubesh Jr., 28, of 1597 FM 1160 in Louise was arrested by WCSO at 3:23 a.m. Sunday, May 16 for driving while intoxicated. Processed, he posted a $1,500 bond and was released the same day.
Property
Jesus Ochoa Jr., 44, of 2203 Bunton Dr. No.3 was arrested by Wharton PD at 5:15 p.m. Monday, May 10 for criminal trespass.
Koale Edward Jaks, 37, of 601 S. Wharton in Louise was arrested by WCSO at 11:20 a.m. Thursday, May 13 for criminal trespass.
Violence, weapons
Dayron Norman, 38, of 3217 Blackshear in Wharton was arrested by deputies at 11:04 a.m. Sunday, May 9 for aggravated robbery, evading arrest with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle and driving while license invalid.
Markeith Dandre Kearney, 29, of 1318 Harris in Wharton was booked at 9:48 a.m. Tuesday, May 11 on warrants for assault of a public servant, failure to identify and evading arrest. Later, another warrant for evading arrest was served along with a warrant for marijuana possession.
Aaron Joseph Mowels, 35, of 801 Texas in Wharton was arrested by Wharton PD for possession of more than 4 grams of a controlled substance, possession of more than 4 ounces of marijuana and driving while license suspended.
Paulito Cordova Jr., 53, of 606 Bruns was booked at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, May 13 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, continuous sexual abuse of a child, failure to identify and possession of marijuana.
Raymond Navarro, 17, of 4427 FM 3012 in Lane City was arrested at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday, May 13 by WCSO for family violence.
Daniel Garcia Torres Jr., 33, of 1215 Chapel Court in Wharton was arrested by deputies at 3:44 p.m. Thursday, May 13 for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a dangerous drug, and single counts of possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying of a weapon, tampering with identification numbers.
Daniel Lee Deleon, 34, of 1305 Eugene was arrested at an unlisted time on Thursday, May 14 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Jeremy Bernard Holloway, 34, of 314.5 Palacios was arrested at 4:20 p.m. Thursday, May 14 for family violence causing injury. Processed, he posted a $5,000 bond and was released Sunday, May 16.
Lee Andrew Kimble Jr., 38, of 801 East A in Eagle Lake was arrested by Wharton PD at 11:54 p.m. for resisting arrest and public intoxication.
Other
Payton Shane Stevenson, 24, of 2310 Pebble Shore Lane in Pearland was arrested by state troopers on a Harris County warrant for illegal dumping less than 500 pounds. He posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.
