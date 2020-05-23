worked together to draft a letter on behalf of their class. The letter, addressing ECISD trustees, asked for a June ceremony instead of July so that seniors joining the armed forces could attend.
“What I thought was, ‘someone has to say something,’” Reyna said. “It just wouldn’t feel the same. Especially with most people that don’t have a choice whether they can make it or not.”
ECHS leaders initially scheduled graduation for May 22. After the pandemic closed schools on March 16, the ceremony was delayed to late July before it was moved again Tuesday.
District leaders “put a date on the calendar of July 23 as the latest possible time that we may have graduation,” Russell said. “On a weekly basis they were having conversations as to what was really feasible ... I think the intention of the leadership was always to try to have a quality graduation at the earliest time.”
ECHS honor graduate Philip Hundl will report to the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. on June 25. If the ECHS graduation ceremony had not been moved to June, Hundl wouldn’t have been able to attend.
“All four years we’ve worked really, really hard,” Hundl said. “To miss out on the final ceremony of all the accomplishments and ending the chapter of high school, that would have been tough.”
ECHS officials plan to hold graduation at 8 p.m. on June 4 at Ricebird Stadium with limited attendance and other social distancing restrictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.