An El Campo woman became a part of a global mystery last week after she, and many other people around the world, received a package of unlabeled seeds shipped from China.
Denise Flagg, who lives north of El Campo, received an unrequested package of seeds with no note or any explanation of what type of seeds they are.
“On the actual package front itself, it says, ‘description of contents: wire connector,’” Flagg said.
Reports of the unrequested seeds have surfaced in all 50 U.S. states, according to CBS News, as well as in the U.K, Australia and Canada. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is investigating the U.S. cases, but has not announced what plants the seeds come from or whether they are harmful, as of press time.
A few little seeds might not seem very dangerous, especially if they’re not consumed, but officials say even throwing the seeds in the trash could have tremendous consequences. The seeds could be an invasive plant species sent to uproot the agriculture industry, according to industry officials.
After doing some research, Flagg learned that others had received mysterious packages just like her. She contacted the USDA, and is currently waiting to hear how to properly dispose of the seeds.
“I have the actual package it came in, and the seed packet itself inside of a zip lock bag,” Flagg said. “It’s sitting on the counter in my house.”
About 200 packages have been identified so far, according to Fox 4 News of Dallas, as of July 29.
“What a perfect time for something like this to happen during COVID-19 when we are more aware of our fragile food supply than anytime before,” AgrifLife Extension Agent Corrie Bowen said. “It’s tied to the security of our food supply, which is fragile (right now.)”
Until officials conclude their investigation into the packages, no one really knows what the purpose was for sending out the seeds. Suggestions have been made that the motive could be bioterrorism, to smuggle exotic plants, to scam consumers or the whole thing could be a big hoax. Fourteen different seed species have been identified so far, including mustard, cabbage and rose seeds, but these tested samples are a small portion of the total seeds collected, APHIP official Osama El-Lissy said Wednesday.
“At this time, we don’t have any evidence indicating this is something other than a ‘brushing scam’ where people receive unsolicited items from a seller who then posts false customer reviews to boost sales,” according to a USDA press release.
Bowen said he hasn’t seen anything exactly like this happen before.
“We’ll let (the investigating) agencies determine what the intent was on that, but the way we receive it is a severe threat,” Bowen said. “It’s a threat to our environment and our food production systems in the U.S.”
Texas consumers have received the seeds, but none have been reported in El Campo or Wharton County specifically, Bowen said. USDA APHIS officials did not respond, as of press time, on whether consumers in Wharton County have received the seeds.
Texas’ Gulf Coast is all too familiar with battling invasive plant species, such as the Chinese Tallow tree, Macartney rose, water hyacinth, kudzu and tropical soda apple.
“Invasive species are something that we certainly fight right here locally in our ag production,” Bowen said. “Some of them can’t be controlled. It increases the cost of (ag) production.”
Although incidents like the seed packages or when contaminants are identified in food can seem frightening, they show that our systems are working to make sure our food supply is safe Bowen said.
“I’m confident that the people in those positions are on it,” he added. “They’ll get to the bottom of it or they’ll get close.”
Unable to find specific planting seeds locally, Flagg has ordered seeds online through Amazon and other websites in the past. She did not order the seeds she received last week, but believes this is how the mailer got her address.
“From now on, I’m going to really consider what I order through Amazon,” Flagg said. “Nothing against them, they’re doing it in good faith, but ultimately, you just never know. It’s a whole new world out there.”
Please report unsolicited seed packages by emailing Carol Motloch, Texas operations coordinator for the USDA APHIS at carol.m.motloch@usda.gov. If you live outside of Texas, report the packages to SITCMail@usda.gov.
