Louise ISD leaders considered whether to alter the current dress code policy before the new school year at Monday night’s school board meeting, ultimately opting to delay the decision until summer.
The district’s current dress code policy for the 2020-2021 school year was adopted in the summer of 2020 with minimal changes from previous years. The dress code is approved annually before the start of the school year.
“When I was enforcing dress code as an assistant principal and as a principal, it was a daily nightmare … I’m not saying we do away with it, I’m just saying we’ve got to figure out a way to address the dress code issue,” LISD Superintendent Garth Oliver said.
LISD’s current dress code includes rules for students’ jewelry, shoes, and gender-specific clothing and hair mandates. Students in Pre-K through fifth grade are required to have shoes that secure around the top and back of their feet for safety reasons.
LISD’s mask requirement was lifted in March along with the statewide mask mandate. Since then, dress code violations became more apparent, Louise Junior High Principal Mary Trochta said.
“The mask was hiding all kinds of stuff; facial hair, nose rings,” Trochta said. “They were wearing the gator (facial coverings) so you weren’t able to tell if (students’ hair) was on the collar or not. So when masks went away, a lot of dress code issues came to light.”
Examples of items the dress code bans are hats indoors, clothing with vulgar or gang-related language or symbols, flip flops or backless sandals, pajamas, unnaturally colored hair and facial hair. Shorts or skirts must be no higher than three inches above the knee.
The dress code issues being dealt with vary per campus, according to the campus principals. Hair length has been an issue across the campuses, with other common dress code violations being dyed hair color, piercings, facial hair and length of shorts.
“There’s some adversarial relationships that are building between the teachers and the students, and me and the students and the parents,” Louise High School Principal Donna Kutac said. “They don’t see the need for some of this.”
After some discussion, the board opted not to act on the dress code Monday. The current LISD dress code will remain in place for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year, which ends May 19.
District leaders plan to form a committee, involving community members, that will look at the current dress code before the June school board meeting and decide whether to implement any changes to the policy.
“We’re going to need to be consistent and understood dress code,” Oliver said. “Not consistently so that high school kids and elementary kids will have to wear the same clothes, but consistent in the sense of following our vision, our beliefs of how things are supposed to be.”
