The option to have groceries contactlessly delivered to your car became available at El Campo’s H-E-B Thursday. The free service, dubbed curbside pickup, drew more than 50 people on the first day.
A demand for contactless pickup and delivery services grew across the country in recent months due to the coronavirus pandemic. H-E-B locations in major cities have offered curbside grocery pickup during the last few months, but the service had not yet launched in El Campo.
“We were hoping to get it this year,” El Campo Top Store Leader John Lee said. “With everything going on, we didn’t hear anything about it until about a month ago.”
To use curbside pickup service, customers place their order ahead of time through the store’s mobile app. Orders placed the same day or one day before the selected pick up time will be charged the personal shopper fee.
Normally, curbside costs an additional personal shopper fee of about $5, but H-E-B temporarily waived the fee during the pandemic.
Once an order is placed, store employees gather the requested items and deliver them to your car during a predetermined time slot. Store employees are required to wear masks and follow social distancing protocol.
“Many of my partners wanted to work in that department specifically because they thought it would be fun,” Lee said. “Something different and something new.”
Beca Yackel of Louise was excited to hear the grocer was beginning curbside pick up.
“That’s wonderful, because I’m always visiting, and I think it would be great if (my groceries) were just right there and ready to go,” Yackel said.
El Campo’s Walmart does not currently offer curbside grocery pickup, although the Bay City location does. Many El Campo businesses already provide curbside pick up to customers with a call ahead system in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
