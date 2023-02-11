The El Campo Planning & Zoning Commission will look at cleaning up the rules companies must follow to obtain a special use permit as the list of businesses needing them expands.
Tire stores and tobacco/smoke shops now must have a special use permit just like a communications tower, for example.
The public is invited to state any concerns they have on the permits as commissioners consider eligibility criteria and “establish instructions for applications for SUPs and provide governing guidelines,” City Planner Krystal Hasselmeier said.
Companies seeking an SUP will still be required to show they are a potential fit into the zone targeted – you wouldn’t want to put the tower, for example, in the center of a residential area or next to a school, for example.
The P&Z meets at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5 in council chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public.
