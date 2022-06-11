Five violent crimes were reported in El Campo Wednesday as temperatures hovered near 100 with heat indexes hitting danger levels.
No major injuries were reported, but the heat wave continues through this weekend along the danger of shortened tempers.
Studies have shown spikes in domestic violence take place during heat waves, but El Campo’s outbreak didn’t follow that pattern.
A threat was issued on the grounds of Leedo Manufacturing, 600 Sam Biskin, around noon Wednesday followed by a fight with minor injuries in the 600 block of Cheryl shortly before 7 p.m.
A half an hour later, police responded to a threat issued on the grounds of El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris.
El Campo police were racing to Stoneridge Apartments, 202 West Loop, responding to a report of a person armed with a handgun issuing threats at by 10:30 p.m. that night. No injures were reported in the crime.
Five minutes later, officers were summoned to Greenbriar Apartments, 2001 Ave. F, to the report of a battered pregnant woman who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests had been made in any of these crimes as of press time.
Anyone who spots a violent crime in progress should call 9-1-1. Anyone with information about who is responsible for a felony crime should contact the police department at 979-543-5311 or West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477 or on its P3 app.
