Wharton County’s winter, and preceding drought, strained the area hay supply with producers turning away buyers looking for quality feed, but officials say it is not yet at shortage levels.
The USDA’s Texas Direct Hay Report, released Jan. 27, reports hay prices in South Texas at between $70-$80 per round bale for good quality Bermuda grass and between $130-$150 for premium bales.
The report indicates hay prices are holding firm with demand very good statewide, with recent rainfall providing much needed ground moisture.
Producers are still feeling the squeeze of higher costs on input chemicals as production has stalled until the weather warms.
“The price of fertilizer and chemicals is really high. We make our hay in October and we won’t make another crop until it starts warming up. The ground temperature needs to be 65 degrees to grow at night. I still have people calling me, looking for some, all I have left is the hay for my cattle. I got some calls yesterday and I just tell them ‘I’m out’,” Slade Harfst, Wharton County hay producer said. “I was getting $100 a roll, and I’m not coming off that either. With the costs going up, I used to sell it for $60 and now its $100. You need to make a profit and pay my hands too.”
While buyers are still searching for animal feed, the hay is still available, if expensive.
“I wouldn’t say that Wharton County is quite in a shortage, but I can say that the prices at the feed store have gone up. I can say that as someone that has horses, the square bales have gone up ... As far as prices, I still see lots of round bales moving, so it can’t be too high preventing them from being sold,” Wharton County Cooperative Extension Agent Braxton Mitchell said.
Storage seems to be a key part of keeping hay costs down, as buyers can keep their supply better for longer.
“We’ve been told for years by Ag economists that a hay storage barn was the only building on the property that would actually pay for itself, and it pays for itself by reducing the amount of hay that we lose due to weathering,” Dr. Larry Redman, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension State Forage Specialist told the Texas Farm Bureau.
Locals agree that buying in advance can keep price and supply fluctuation at bay.
“Some people wait too long and then there isn’t any hay left. Some people don’t want to stack it, they just want it when they need it,” Harfst said.
The drought, followed by wet weather has put a strain on local producers looking to make a profit.
“February is our toughest month here on the Upper Gulf Coast. When its cold and wet, like it has been, hay feeding increases. Some spring grass growth in the next three to four weeks will be very welcomed by our livestock producers in the area ... Looking at 2022 hay crop budgets, a hay farm producing a 3 ton/acre bermuda grass hay crop would need to sell for $155.24/ton to cover all variable costs. Costs from producer to producer can vary. But I can say that with all hay growers, profit margins are usually small, and the margins are only getting tighter with the drastic increase in input costs, interest rates and just overall inflation,” Wharton County Agrilife Extension Agent Corrie Bowen said.
