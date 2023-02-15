Hot Commodity

El Campo Farmer A.J. Kresta and his farm hand Erik Garcia put out hay for Kresta’s cattle Thursday.

Wharton County’s winter, and preceding drought, strained the area hay supply with producers turning away buyers looking for quality feed, but officials say it is not yet at shortage levels.

The USDA’s Texas Direct Hay Report, released Jan. 27, reports hay prices in South Texas at between $70-$80 per round bale for good quality Bermuda grass and between $130-$150 for premium bales.

