School safety efforts in El Campo ISD are adapting and changing this year as officials identify concerns.
Hutchins Elementary had their first practice lock-down drill with their campus SRO and staff has already made changes to secure students and staff more effectively.
“Administration walked the halls with our SRO and she showed us things from her point of view. We now have some places to secure students and staff if they’re out and about in the building. We had some locks changed so anyone with a key can use them to lock it down,” Hutchins Principal Elizabeth Tupa said
“The hardest thing is our teachers not knowing what to do when something happens. We wanted our staff to know that no matter what playground they were at, it was safe to come back to the building and lock themselves and their students inside,” she added.
Campus officials throughout the district have said numerous times that a locked door is a key safety component for their procedures.
“From everything we’ve read, no one has breached a locked door (in a school lock down),” ECISD Superintendent Bob Callaghan said.
The middle and high school have made changes to school tardies and how they allow students into already locked classrooms.
“If you’re in the hallway, there’s a kiosk system that (students) can enter their information in, it prints a pass and teachers turn it in with the attendance so we can cross-reference it with our logs,” Director of Federal Programs Demetric Wells said.
Part of the district’s new security protocols involve tight control of who can access classrooms.
“Once the tardy bell rings, the (classroom) doors are locked. They need a pass to get in the classroom,” El Campo Superintendent Bob Callaghan said.
Principals and other administration staff do regular checks on classrooms to ensure staff are securing classroom doors.
