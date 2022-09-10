WINDOW SCREENING

Director of Federal Programs Demetric Wells installs shatter-resistant film on school windows at Northside Elementary as one of the approved recommendations from the Safety and Security Committee.

School safety efforts in El Campo ISD are adapting and changing this year as officials identify concerns.

Hutchins Elementary had their first practice lock-down drill with their campus SRO and staff has already made changes to secure students and staff more effectively.

