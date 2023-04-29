City council reluctantly approved a smoke shop’s permit Monday allowing it to roll in despite an El Campo police plea to just say no.

They didn’t have a choice, more than one council member said, before voting 5-2 in favor of the requested Special Use permit needed for Vape N’ More to set up shop at the town’s busiest intersection, Jackson and Mechanic streets.

