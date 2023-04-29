City council reluctantly approved a smoke shop’s permit Monday allowing it to roll in despite an El Campo police plea to just say no.
They didn’t have a choice, more than one council member said, before voting 5-2 in favor of the requested Special Use permit needed for Vape N’ More to set up shop at the town’s busiest intersection, Jackson and Mechanic streets.
“Our hands are basically tied. We either approve the Special Use Permit or deny it and they can put it in anyway,” Mayor Chris Barbee said of the soon to be installed 202 N. Mechanic store.
With juvenile drug possession on the rise, ECPD Assistant Chief Jennifer Mican urged council to not approve the permit.
“We currently have four smoke shops. In the last month, there have been 50 juvenile arrests for vapes and we have investigated multiple complaints of underage selling,” Mican said.
“I think adding additional space will just encourage it and give additional access,” she added.
Karim Jiwaini of Port Arthur already operates 65 vape shops throughout Texas, he told council. He requires an ID card scan for purchases in his stores. “If we don’t scan an ID, we don’t sell nothing. I follow my rules because I have kids,” he said.
The SUP requires the store to remain closed on Sunday, to keep its windows black (previously a Pizza Hut, the site already has darkened windows) and to limit signage to the doorway.
Failure to comply would result in a fine.
Vape N’ More is the first smoke shop trying to open after SUP requirements were put into place. The other four do not have restrictions upon them.
The request was approved 5-2 with Councilwoman Gloria Harris and Mayor Chris Barbee against.
