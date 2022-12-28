El Campo students interested in science and medicine will have another high school option after trustees approved a trio of new courses.
The school board approved the addition of Scientific Research and Design, Medical Microbiology and a STEM Practicum at their December meeting.
The new courses would allow El Campo students interested in the subject to take new career certification classes, similar to their welding or cosmetology certification programs.
“These courses will allow students to complete the biomedical science program of study in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics career cluster. With the potential changes occurring with TEA’s accountability system for CTE programs of study, students will have to complete at least three courses for at least four credits in an aligned program of study. The certification that we would pursue that corresponds to this program of study is the Biotechnician Assistant Credentialing Exam,” El Campo High School Principal Paul Fleener said.
Courses would be offered to students from 10-12th grade.
Students who pass the exam after their coursework would be receive a BASE certification that would allow them to work in microbiology or biotechnology labs.
The program, first developed through the University of Florida, would be one step under a biotechnologist, which requires an associates degree, and students would be expected to be able to perform basic lab support; making cell cultures, preparing chemical solutions, monitoring lab equipment and assisting with experiments and data collection as reported by Lori Wojciechowski coordinator at Biotility at the University of Florida.
This is separate from the associates programs issued through Wharton County Junior College, as this is a certification done alongside a high school diploma.
The courses aren’t guaranteed every year, and are only offered if students are interested.
“And as with all courses/electives at the high school, courses will only be taught if they make, meaning enough students have chosen to enroll in those courses. We may never teach these courses or we may have multiple sections,” Fleener said.
