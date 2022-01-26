Polasek Construction will help El Campo ISD with its next projects serving as the construction manager at risk, trustees decided at their last session.
Band Hall renovations including acoustical ceiling tiles and wall treatments are planned along with work at the previous weight room, sub-varsity field house, girls locker room and cheerleading room are in the plans at the high school.
The district wants to add a classroom to the wood shop along with replacing the dust collection system, air-conditioning and ventilation.
Polasek and BLS construction companies, both El Campo firms, submitted proposals.
“The committee was very pleased with the presentations from both BLS and Polasek and the two companies graded out identically with high marks from the committee. The committee commented on the professionalism and the pride of having two phenomenal companies in our community,” El Campo Superintendent Bob Callaghan said.
After a full review, the district chose Polasek due to the lower fee it offered – 6.97 percent in comparison to the 7.99 percent offered by BLS, following staff recommendation.
New assistant superintendent
familiar face in district
An El Campo High School graduate becomes on of the top district’s top administrators following board action last session.
Alicia Stary, most recently the director of federal programs, replaces Delores Trevino as the Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning. Her first day on the new job will be Monday, Jan. 31.
“Ms. Stary is a graduate of El Campo High School and has served our district in many capacities as a teacher, middle school assistant principal, elementary principal ... We are excited for the skills and experiences Alicia will bring to El Campo in her new role as an assistant superintendent,” Callaghan said.
Trevino was hired as the Region IV Director of Accountability and Leadership Solutions.
Staff retirement incentive
offer gets thumbs up from trustees
A little advance notice when quitting or retiring will net El Campo teachers a parting gift.
Those who make their intentions known by the end of February should receive an extra $2,000 while those declaring by the end of March will qualify for $1,000.
The decision came following a discussion which started in December and carried through to the last board meeting.
“The board approved the incentive and is working on the development of a new salary schedule for the 2022-2023 school year,” Callaghan said.
