Three hundred and two days after his daughter began choking, a Boling man has been charged with her murder.
“We have the forensic, pathology and medical evidence ... We’ve been assured that there’s no way it happened other than inflicted trauma,” Wharton County Sheriff’s investigating Sgt. Jim Staude told the Leader-News Thursday.
It’s been almost a year since Staude was contacted by a social worker and nurse at Memorial Hermann Hospital saying the little three-month-old girl in their care was the victim of a crime, almost a year that he’s waited for the evidence.
Her father, Elijah Alexander Hogston, now 26, was alone with his daughter Amara at a CR 103 home in Boling May 19, 2019. His wife was at work when he claims the little girl began to spit up while he was feeding her.
Hogston was a Fort Bend County EMT at the time, Staude said, but claimed to be unable to help the child.
An ambulance was called and worked to stabilize the little girl, summoning a Life Flight helicopter which took the child to Memorial Hermann Hospital’s children’s hospital.
“He called saying she started to vomit and quit breathing while he was feeding her, but the injuries were too serious to buy that,” Staude said.
Amara was taken off life support May 20, 2019 in Houston.
No obituary notice for her appeared in the Wharton Journal-Spectator.
Department of Public Safety troopers found Hogston at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 18 and made the arrest without incident. He faces life in prison for the crime if convicted or possibly the death penalty if the Wharton County District Attorney’s Office opts to seek that level of punishment.
As of presstime, Hogston was held without bond in the Wharton County Jail. His jail booking now lists his address as 5554 Timber Creek Place in Houston.
Texas Ranger David Chauvin assisted with the investigation.
