City Arrests
Jonathan Adam Almaguer, 34, of 610 Second in Louise was arrested at 2:11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 for driving while intoxicated after being stopped in the 800 block of South Mechanic as well as a warrant for being involved in a hit-and-run. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail later that morning. Once there, he posted $1,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Bianca Marie Arriaga, 27, of 605 Shropshire was arrested at 10:32 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 for driving while intoxicated after being stopped in the 100 block of West West. Processed, she was taken to county jail the next day. Once there, she posted a $2,000 bond and was released the same day.
Erskine Delvon Davis Jr., 28, of 452 CR 415 in Markham was arrested at 12:50 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 on warrants for tampering with a government record and failure to identify – fugitive intending to give false information. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next day. Once at the jail, a possession of marijuana warrant was served against him.
City Incidents
Vandals did an estimated $500 damage to a glass door in the 1000 block of East Calhoun sometime between Oct. 26 and Nov. 2.
A Boss amplifier was stolen from a vehicle parked at Elite Automotive, 709 S. Mechanic, between Oct. 28 and Nov. 2. Loss is estimated at $200.
Burglars targeted a home in the 500 block of East between 8 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1. Stolen items included an H&R Pardner pump shotgun, a Smith & Wesson handgun and an Element television. Loss is estimated at $600.
A Chevrolet was stolen from the grounds of Progressive Pipeline, 902 Gladys, between 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 and 6 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Also stolen were an assortment of electronics, tools and welding equipment.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating the report of an assault on the grounds of Hutchins Elementary, 1006 Roberts. No injuries were reported.
County Jail Bookings
Javier Rodriguez-Avila, 32, of 1541 CR 406 was arrested at 4:19 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 on a warrant for driving while intoxicated. He posted a $2,500 bond and was released the next day.
Krisha Brijae Phillips, 26, of 406 Strand was arrested by state troopers at 4:46 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 on a Brazos County warrant for tampering with a governmental record. Processed, she posted a $10,000 bond and was released the next day.
Jason Oneal Cooper, 33, of 4630 Hwy. 60 South in Wharton was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 8:46 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 for criminal trespass.
Lamar Reginald McKnight Jr., 21, of 501 E. West was booked at 12:50 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 on warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, criminal mischief, abandoning or endangering a child placing them in imminent danger of injury and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Leslie Loretta Fortenberry, 41, of 4630 Hwy. 60 South in Wharton was arrested by WCSO at 8:50 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 for injury to a child, elderly or disabled person.
