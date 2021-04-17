The hunt for a man who allegedly robbed and threatened to set off a bomb in East Bernard’s Amegy Bank Tuesday continues with the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office teaming with the FBI.
Video of the heavily-built man shows him wearing a gray hoodie, dark sweatpants and a purple cap when he entered the bank located in the 800 block of Dill Street (Hwy. 60) around 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 13.
He demanded money from a bank teller and then said he would place a bomb outside in front of the building and set it off if anyone called law enforcement, according to the WCSO.
“It has been determined that the suspect did get cash at the time of the demand,” Sheriff Shannon Srubar said. “The bank did not have security on location at the time of the robbery.”
A small box with unknown contents was discovered after the Houston Police Department bomb squad arrived 40 minutes later. Witnesses around the bank, law enforcement cleared the bomb threat around 3 p.m. that day. The East Bernard Independent School District went into lockdown mode after 3 p.m. but students were able to dismiss at the normal time.
Dill Street was closed for more than an hour while law enforcement investigated the incident.
WCSO released a photo Wednesday of the suspect’s vehicle, a light colored, four-door, Oldsmobile passenger car. The center cap is missing from the front driver’s side tire.
Wharton County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office also assisted in the investigation.
Call the East Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-532-1550 if you have information on this individual or leave an anonymous tip via the P3 Tips app.
