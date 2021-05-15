For the final Louise ISD school board meeting of the 2020-2021 school year, presentations will be made on facilities renovations, COVID-19 grants and more.
Superintendent Garth Oliver sent out a public release to the community on Monday regarding how the district should spend the $823,274 in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III funding due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
These funds were given to school districts and open-enrollment charter schools beginning April 28, according to the Texas Education Agency, through the American Rescue Plan Act. A total of $11.2 billion in funding was allocated to Texas for public education through ARP.
“School systems should use these new funds to respond to the pandemic and to address student learning loss as a result of COVID-19,” according to TEA.
LISD previously received $69,000 for ESSER I, which is funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Oliver plans to form a committee to discuss the funding and how it should be used. For those interested in joining the committee or submitting an opinion for committee consideration, email Oliver at goliver@louiseisd.net.
Construction manager firm agents will give presentations at the meeting in relation to services needed for the district’s facilities upgrades and planned bond election. After the presentations, trustees will consider selecting one of the companies for the district’s projects, which include renovations to the bus barn.
District leaders published a Request For Qualifications in March for construction management services.
Other items on the agenda include:
• Trustees will consider renovations to the band hall floors for an estimated cost of $20,625.
• As part of the consent agenda, which consists of multiple actions voted on by the board as one item, trustees will review an amendment to the district’s budget for $120,000 to be used to repair the LISD football stadium’s bleachers. The board approved this expense in April.
The school board will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 17 at the LISD building, 408 Second, Louise.
