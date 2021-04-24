Facing emergencies is becoming almost routine with COVID, hard freezes and the uncertainties of hurricane season, but the state wants to help you prepare for the next one.
It’s time to stock up, officials say with Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announcing a Sales Tax Holiday for Emergency Supplies from Saturday, April 24 to Monday, April 26.
“While we can’t know when the next flood, tornado or hurricane may strike, we can make sure our families, homes and businesses have the supplies they need to face these and other emergencies,” Hegar said. “This tax holiday can help Texans save money while stocking up for emergency situations.”
The Comptroller’s office estimates shoppers will save more than $1.8 million in state and local sales taxes during the tax holiday.
Items that come tax free during the designated period include:
• household batteries, fuel container, carbon monoxide detectors, coolers and ice chests, first aid kits, smoke detectors, tarps and flashlights priced at less than $75;
• hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced at less than $300; and
• portable generators priced at less than $3,000.
Delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges are part of the sales price and should be taken into consideration.
For example, if you purchase a rescue ladder for $299 with a $10 delivery charge, the total sales price is $309. Because the total sales price of the ladder is more than $300, tax is due on the $309 sales price.
Several over-the-counter self-care items, such as antibacterial hand sanitizer, soap, spray and wipes, are always exempt from sales tax if they are labeled with a “Drug Facts” panel in accordance with federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations.
Purchases that do not qualify include: vehicle batteries, camping stoves and camping supplies, chainsaws, plywood, extension ladders and stepladders and tents.
