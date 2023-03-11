Jaylin Makhi Hawkins

More Videos Found On Phone,

Victims’ Identities Sought

Accused of recording girls changing clothes in the El Campo High School auditorium, an 18-year-old El Campo man surrendered at the Wharton County Jail Thursday morning.

The two counts of making an invasive visual recording that Jaylin Makhi Hawkins of 353 Brent now faces may not be the only charges filed against him, El Campo Police Detective Sgt. Ryan Schaer said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.