With election season under way, candidates running for the Louise ISD school board this year will undergo training on campaigning laws, what it means to be a trustee and more Tuesday night.
“We’re going to have people coming from (Education Service Center) Region 3 to explain all the laws associated with campaigning, preparing signs and what it means to be on a board,” LISD Superintendent Garth Oliver said.
ESC was created by the Texas legislature and offers training and workshops for school districts. Region 3 covers 39 school districts in 11 Texas counties, including Wharton County.
LISD school board positions up for election this year are 2, 5, 6 and 7, currently filled by Board Vice President Alfred Ochoa Jr., Secretary Pro Tem Amanda Cox, Board President Linda Alderson and Jay Heard, respectively.
Ochoa, who has served as a trustee since 2012, will not be running for re-election in November. Sonny Gonzalez and Chad Hajovsky are competing for position 2. Eldon Penner is challenging Cox, Stephen Lutringer is opposing Alderson and Ricky Wendel is up against Heard.
The ESC training will be a refresher to current trustees and a learning opportunity for the challengers about what serving on a school board entails.
Being on a school board “is about benefiting the kids and making decisions that are not for the trustees personally, but for the good of the school district,” Oliver said.
The period to file on the board election ballot closed Aug. 17, and the trustee election will take place along with the General Election on Nov. 3.
LISD trustee terms last four years, and a board election is held every two years. The election for the remaining three board positions, currently held by Board Secretary Mark Bain, Marco Munos and Chris Faas, will be held in 2022.
All current board members are invited to the upcoming training, although Bain, Munos and Faas don’t have to attend since they’re not up for election this year.
“Region 3 reps do the training, so it’s an independent thing,” Oliver said. “It’s not me trying to train the trustees or me trying to put my point on anything. It’s somebody outside of us.”
The training begins at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8 inside Louise Elementary, 408 Second.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.