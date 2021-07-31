Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
July Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Heather Lynn Hall, 30, of 1520 Barfield in Wharton for home burglary on Nov. 27, 2020. She allegedly broke into a home with the intent to do a person harm.
• Trenton Bradley Hays, 27, of 10140 Brinkmeyer in Kendleton for theft on Dec. 30, 2020. He allegedly stole a cargo trailer valued at more than $150,000.
• Mario Bladimir Hererra-Torres, 19, of 704 W. Fifth in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on May 23. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamines.
• Carl Douglas Jackson, 34, of 901 Skyview Terrace in Kyle for failure to register as a sex offender on April 29. Convicted of sexual assault, Jackson is required to register where he lives.
Jackson has a prior felony conviction for injury to a child on April 16, 2020 in Travis County.
• Jarvis Dwayne Jackson, 33, of 1504 Connie in Wharton for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated kidnapping on April 25. He stands accused of using a firearm to threaten a man and strike him on the head before kidnapping him.
Jackson has prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 15, 2009 and Feb. 16, 2012; delivery of a controlled substance on Sept. 15, 2009, unlawful possession of a firearm on Sept. 16, 2014; and family violence with a previous conviction and attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Oct. 12, 2018, all in Wharton County.
• Jonathan Ray Lopez Jr., 18, of 605 Shropshire in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on May 31. He allegedly had less than a gram of THC edibles.
• Taylon Durell Malone, 22, of 6146 FM 1161 West in Wharton for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of endangering a child/criminal negligence on March 6. He allegedly pointed a gun at a woman, assaulted her while she was pregnant and fired a gun with a child in the area.
• Isaias Martinez, 27, of 215 E. Adams in Alton for smuggling of persons. He allegedly hid four illegal immigrants in a vehicle on April 7.
• Joe Anthony Martinez, 18, of 12 Serena in El Campo for family violence – choking – on Oct. 25, 2020.
• Chad Anthony McMillian, 33, of 5405 FM 441 in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance and theft of a firearm on Nov. 18, 2019. He allegedly had more than a gram of methamphetamines.
• Aaron Joseph Mowels, 35, of 801 Texas in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance and marijuana on May 12. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of methamphetamines and more than 4 ounces of marijuana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.