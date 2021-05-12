The governor hasn’t quite joined El Campo’s Shop LOCAL! program, but he has asked residents statewide to support small businesses in their communities this week.
Acknowledging the power of small businesses’ effect on the economy of their towns, Gov. Greg Abbott proclaimed May 9 - 15 as Small Business Week in Texas.
“An amazing 99.8 percent of businesses in the Lone Star State are small businesses,” he said. “They are the heart of every Texas community, and their continuing resilience drives local job creation and fuels our mighty economy.”
In El Campo, small businesses are credited with bolstering the economy right along with big box stores like Walmart or online sales from Amazon.
They do this through not only paying taxes themselves and providing wages, but also via the sales tax charged on the goods they sell. In El Campo, 1.5 percent of that 8.5 percent sales tax is rebated to the city by the state comptrollers office.
“The monthly sales tax return has been outstanding for several months; record-breaking as a matter of fact,” El Campo Mayor Chris Barbee told the Leader-News, adding residents stood firm in their support of local stores throughout the pandemic.
“El Campo has only lost two or three businesses during the pandemic. I know many residents double-downed on their support of local restaurants by using their curb service. It was as if our residents were on a mission to help our restaurants survive. That effort is something we should all be proud of,” he said.
Sales tax is the largest revenue stream in the city budget and can have a direct effect on property tax levied against citizens homes.
Last month’s sales tax rebate check from State Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s office came in 14.48 percent better than the April 2020 return. El Campo’s sales tax rebates are up 27.6 percent for the calendar year with May’s rebate yet to be released.
“I would rate El Campo’s economy as good. It’s steady, as evidenced by sales tax revenues and the fact we have 11 new home starts. The city historically has about four to five new homes a year. Also, there are things happening in the area of economic development that could be a game-changer for El Campo and Wharton County,” Barbee said.
The Shop LOCAL! program developed by the City Development Corporation of El Campo in partnership with the city, El Campo Leader-News and chamber of commerce helps, officials say.
The pandemic, Barbee said, may have helped enforce that message.
“I think before the pandemic we took our local businesses for granted. We just assumed they’d always be here. But because of the pandemic and government orders in some parts of the country for businesses to close until further notice, El Campo residents realized the importance of supporting their neighbors. Without research to back it up, in my opinion El Campo residents not only continued their support of local businesses, but increased that support,” he said.
Barbee added, “Small business is the backbone of our economy. That is especially true in rural areas. If a large business (50 or more employees) comes in, it is great. If it fails, it has an immediate and long lasting negative effect. If a small business fails its loss isn’t too noticeable. I’d rather have 10 new businesses with five employees, or five with 10 employees than one with 50.”
