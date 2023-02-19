North Wharton Street, aka FM 653, re-construction plans are now ready to go, but need state funding before any work can get under way.
One year ago, officials were estimating construction on the 1.839-mile effort would begin work by 2025. Now, it’s being called shovel ready, but transforming the tight two-lane pot-holed, wavy Wharton Street with deep open ditches into a three-lane, curb and guttered roadway will take an estimated $12.2 million.
Before the state can do the roadwork on the thoroughfare they own, the city will have to move 50-plus-year-old utility lines positioned on the outside edge of current lanes.
Pape-Dawson Engineers is serving as the engineer on all project aspects.
“The city has finished engineering plans, 60 percent, to upgrade water and sanitary sewer along that route. This is necessary to remove conflicts needed for the widening and closed conduit drainage,” City Public Works Director Kevin Thompson said Monday.
The city’s portion of the work will involve relocating about 12,875 feet of water and 9,875 feet of sewer lines that run on the outside edge of the roadway, budgeted at $345,000. The work includes upsizing the main from 6” to 10-12” planning for growth in the area as well as pipes bursting and upsizing the sewer line.
Construction estimates are three months work moving both lines.
Road work and the construction of sidewalks on the eastern edge will take 18 to 24 months once it gets under way if the weather cooperates.
“They have completed their plans 100 percent to widen and improve drainage along that route. This is ready for state or national funding should it become available, TxDOT calls it shelf ready at this point,” Thompson said.
Public travel will be effected once construction gets under way although no firm schedules have been set.
