North Wharton Street, aka FM 653, re-construction plans are now ready to go, but need state funding before any work can get under way.

One year ago, officials were estimating construction on the 1.839-mile effort would begin work by 2025. Now, it’s being called shovel ready, but transforming the tight two-lane pot-holed, wavy Wharton Street with deep open ditches into a three-lane, curb and guttered roadway will take an estimated $12.2 million.

