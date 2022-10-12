District 1 City Councilwoman Anisa Vasquez wants her record of being arrested after defying a El Campo police officer’s order cleared, 15 months after her neighbors complained about blaring music at her home.
County Judge Phillip Spenrath will decide whether her no contest plea will stand or if the charge is without merit during a hearing currently set for Monday, Oct. 17. Violating the city ordinance against loud music is a Class C misdemeanor and required Vasquez to pay a $155 fine.
Vasquez was arrested June 13, 2021, by officers returning to her 813 E. Calhoun home after having issued a warning about loud music earlier that night from nearby residents.
“You can just write me a citation,” she told officers according to the El Campo police report.
“I told her ‘no, the music needs to be turned off,’” Officer Gabriel Perales said in his report, adding that failure to comply could result in arrest.
“That’s fine, you can take me to jail,” Vasquez reportedly said.
The officer again asked her to turn off the music and was again told no.
“She offered no resistance (when arrested),” El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban said at the time of the arrest.
“There really was no disturbance, just loud music. However, once she (Vasquez) was placed in cuffs, several family members and party guests began giving the officer a hard time, such as questioning him on his actions, and disputing the loud noise ordinance.”
The officer was aware that Vasquez served on city council.
“She was quick to tell him who she was from the start of their encounter,” Urban said.
City Council reviewed Vasquez’ actions during a closed door session, but opted not to censure her. No public apology was ever offered.
Vasquez paid a $155 fine on the night she was arrested and was released per El Campo PD records. The arrest report lists her as pleading guilty that night while another document cites a not guilty plea
On July 6, 2021, Vasquez appeared before Municipal Court Judge Michelle Roye, saying she is not guilty of the violation and requesting a bench decision. A guilty verdict was rendered Aug. 12, 2021 along with an order to pay the fine immediately.
“It’s common. That’s how you bump it up to county court,” Roye told the Leader-News.
From there, the case was shipped to the Wharton County District Attorney’s Office.
“It starts all over again. It’s like the first part never happened,” ADA Mark Racer told the Leader-News.
The charge is still a Class C misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.