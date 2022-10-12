Councilwoman Anisa Vasquez

District 1 City Councilwoman Anisa Vasquez wants her record of being arrested after defying a El Campo police officer’s order cleared, 15 months after her neighbors complained about blaring music at her home.

County Judge Phillip Spenrath will decide whether her no contest plea will stand or if the charge is without merit during a hearing currently set for Monday, Oct. 17. Violating the city ordinance against loud music is a Class C misdemeanor and required Vasquez to pay a $155 fine.

