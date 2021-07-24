consent agenda. After trustees approved the 2021-2022 student dress code in a July 6 special session, the latest drafts of the district’s student and employee handbooks will be presented at the Tuesday meeting.
Teacher and employee raises for the upcoming school year will be considered Tuesday. As district leaders continue to budget for the 2021-2022 school year, trustees discussed annual teacher and district employee raises at the board’s June 22 meeting.
The raise is calculated based on a selected midpoint of salaries within each employee’s pay grade group depending on how long the employee has worked for the district, whether they are an hourly or salary employee and more. In 2020, ECISD awarded teachers a pay increase of 2.5 percent. In the last few years, annual raises have landed between 2 and 3 percent.
In closed session, trustees will evaluate Superintendent Bob Callaghan’s responsibilities and performance. As a superintendent, Callaghan is assigned goals pertaining to improving the district, and his progress on these goals is evaluated by trustees annually.
Before the district tax rates are set for the upcoming school year next month, trustees will consider the proposed tax rates. The time and date for the annual public hearing for the proposed budget and tax rates will be set at the Tuesday meeting.
ECISD’s school board discussed preliminary budgets for the 2021-2022 school year at their respective meetings in June. The current estimate for ECISD’s new Maintenance and Operations (M&O) tax rate is around $1.0235 per $100 valuation. The current Interest and Sinking (I&S) rate for ECISD is $0.0717.
The M&O estimates could change by the time the district’s budgets are finalized in August. Final budget numbers cannot be calculated until the district’s property values are certified by the Wharton County Central Appraisal District.
Student academic performance, fiscal management, district operations and board and community relations are a few of the target areas superintendents are tasked with overseeing.
The board will also discuss the district’s current bus system and the possibility of expanding the program. Transportation Director Mark Freeman will provide information on the situation. Trustee Kathy Smith asked the topic be added to this month’s meeting agenda, Callaghan told the newspaper Thursday.
Whether to expand school bus routes has been an ongoing debate for the district during the last decade. In 2011, school leaders cut busing for students living within city limits due to funding losses.
Callaghan’s current salary is $175,000 annually. His contract also includes a monthly vehicle allowance of $600 in addition to a $200 monthly communications allowance. He began working for ECISD in June 2020.
Also on the agenda:
• As part of the consent agenda, trustees will consider renewing the district’s workers’ compensation coverage plan.
• District leaders will announce the list of new hires that will be joining the district in the upcoming school year.
• Purchasing replacements for two fresh air ventilation systems will be considered for Myatt Elementary.
The school board will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27 in the ECISD Administration Office, 700 W. Norris.
