As pandemic funding begins to expire, rural hospitals are feeling the squeeze, however El Campo is bucking that trend with its rural hospital.

A report from Kaufman Hall, a health care consultation firm, showed that around 26 percent of rural hospitals are at risk of closure, up 10 percent from the previous two years; well outpacing urban hospitals, where only 5 percent were facing the same risk.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.