As pandemic funding begins to expire, rural hospitals are feeling the squeeze, however El Campo is bucking that trend with its rural hospital.
A report from Kaufman Hall, a health care consultation firm, showed that around 26 percent of rural hospitals are at risk of closure, up 10 percent from the previous two years; well outpacing urban hospitals, where only 5 percent were facing the same risk.
Hospitals faced a decrease in federal funding as COVID-19 funding grants began to expire.
“The funding El Campo Memorial Hospital had received during COVID coincided with the demand we were experiencing through our doors for health care, and it amounted to the same as other rural hospitals ... We are still seeing COVID positive patients today; however, not at the rate we were seeing during the pandemic, and with no additional funding from the government ... At this time, El Campo Memorial Hospital is in a great position adding more doctors and staff as needed,” ECMH Director of Retail Savanna Smith said.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports that ECMH has attested to receiving $4.328 million from the federal government’s Provider Relief Fund.
The West Wharton County Hospital District also received $12.953 million from the same program.
2022 was hard on hospitals, with the institutions losing around $3.2 billion in state wide revenue, which represents a 30 percent reduction across the state. Primarily due to increased costs from contract labor, increasing from $0.1 billion in 2020 to $4.9 billion in 2022, and drug expenses, increasing from $1.2 billion in 2020 to $2.8 in 2022 from the same Kaufman Hall report.
Expanding the clinic’s reach, officials say, keeps El Campo’s hospital system in a stronger financial position.
“With ECMH being a part of MidCoast Health System, our service areas have expanded throughout the state of Texas. The combination of hospitals and medical clinics allow our health system model to rise above others in rural health care ... Each clinic makes the MidCoast Health System stronger and allows further support to each of our five hospitals including El Campo Memorial Hospital,” Smith said.
