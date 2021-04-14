The El Campo City Council unanimously approved more than $220,000 in incentives Monday night for a new $4.5 million hotel project on U.S. 59.
“It’s going to be a great project,” Mayor Chris Barbee said.
A $200,000 incentive from the City Development Corporation of El Campo makes up most of the offered funds.
“The purpose of this incentive is to encourage the development of four commercial ‘shovel ready’ lots with street frontage,” CDC Executive Director Carolyn Gibson said, adding she hopes construction will begin soon.
Aum Hospitality run by Vikas and Sonny Desai will receive $100,000 when $1 million in oversized infrastructure for the hotel and three other commercial spaces is installed. Another $100,000 will be awarded when the hotel’s certificate of occupancy is issued.
The current plan is to build a 72-room Hilton Home2 Suites. The branch is designed for extended stay travelers offering larger rooms and amenities typically including salt water pools, large patios with barbecue pits, fitness centers and do-it-yourself laundry areas.
“The proposed hotel will fill a need we have in El Campo and draw additional visitors to our community from the business and tourism travelers,” Gibson said.
The incentive was approved by CDC directors on March 22, but also required city council’s blessing because it exceeded $75,000.
Desai and the CDC got that via a unanimous vote during Monday’s session along with additional incentives directly from the city.
“We’ve been in El Campo since 2002,” Desai said, adding his corporation owns two hotels in the city along with one in Wharton. “I’m so grateful to all the community. They have supported us ... we like to be here and we will support the El Campo community.
The city of El Campo will aside up to $20,000 in assorted construction-related municipal fees and rebate of 10 years of collected hotel/motel taxes.
The project should bring 15 full-time jobs to the city.
No time line on the project was available as of press time.
