The final vote on a proposed utility roundup program for El Campo’s fight against blight goes before council Monday.
If approved, it would allow El Campo residents to opt into a program rounding up bills to the nearest whole dollar each month.
The round up program could provide up to $20,000 in funding per year, according to staff estimates.
“For example, if a monthly utility bill is $51.75, it will be billed for a total of $52 for that one month. The difference of 25 cents will go into the Round Up Fund and the money will be funded for projects associated with gateway improvements,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said last session.
Possible uses would be to purchase streetscaping, signage, sidewalks or public art. Landscaping involving live plants or trees will not be included.
The city will also address a proposed apartment development (see related story).
El Campo City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
Only 40 people will be allowed in council chambers because of social distancing requirements, a number that includes all board members and staff. Attendees must wear a mask.
Those unable to attend can submit their comments to council@cityofelcampo.org by 2 p.m. Monday to become part of the permanent record.
Other items on the agenda include:
• Extending the disaster declaration for COVID until mid April.
• Creating an exception for military parades under the existing parade ordinance.
• Extending the franchise agreement with Wharton County Electric Cooperative for 10 years.
• Considering a Wilson Road petition for voluntary annexation.
• Hearing reports on food trucks and a possible Special Use Permit – truck repair shops.
“Existing truck repair shops (if approved) will have two years to get their special use permit,” Sladek said. “This would not be a yearly fee, but a zoning designation approved by Council.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.