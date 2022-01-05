A missing Hidalgo County woman is in custody Tuesday after leading sheriff’s deputies on a chase which included ramming a patrol unit.
“No one was hurt,” Sheriff Shannon Srubar told the Leader-News of the events that started shortly after 12:30 p.m. near the Louise school grounds.
There Deputy Blake George attempted to stop a silver pickup for going the wrong way on a one-way roadway by the campuses, but instead the suspect fled.
“(The chase) was about 80 mph on the highway (U.S. 59) to El Campo, so not crazy speeds,” Srubar said. DPS troopers joined the chase on the highway.
The vehicle driver then exited U.S. 59 and wove her way through multiple El Campo streets including North Wharton, East Jackson and Mechanic streets with El Campo police joining in the pursuit.
“At Hwy. 71 she drove into the Garden of Memories cemetery... she put it in reverse and rammed Deputy George’s vehicle,” Srubar said.
The vehicle sustained front end damage, but the deputy was able to remain in the pursuit that eventually raced up North Mechanic and headed north on Hwy. 71.
El Campo police broke off pursuit as speeds ranged between 70 and 85 mph.
Colorado County officials were put on standby to deploy a spike strip just in case the chase crossed the county line, but their help wasn’t necessary.
“At FM 961, right behind Kahanik’s, she turned into a pasture,” Srubar said, adding the vehicle did not wreck.
The adult woman driving was taken into custody at 1:07 p.m., but her name had not been released as of press time. Authorities discovered she was listed as a missing person in Hidalgo County, but were unable to recover information on why as of presstime.
El Campo EMS was called to the scene to evaluate the woman, but did not transport her.
No contraband was found in the vehicle.
