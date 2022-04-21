Fifteen alleged killers already await justice in Wharton County’s district courts and, with the killing of an elderly El Campo man Saturday, authorities know there are more on the lam in the community.
The Saturday, April 9 killing of 80-year-old disabled widowed landlord Emil Korenek is the first homicide of the year in Wharton County with unknown suspects still at large.
Last year saw four homicides with nine people facing murder charges as a result. Three were killed in 2020 with two alleged killers still facing trial. Brandon Patrick Shimek pleaded guilty in October 2021 and received a 40-year prison sentence for the Sept. 7, 2020 slaying of 32-year-old Justin Wayne Lipinski’s in the driveway of his grandparent’s Alvin Street home.
Counting Cases 2021
Wharton Robbery: Two Wharton men now face capital murder charges for their alleged roles in a Nov. 25, 2021 robbery where Larry Guerra was killed. Suspects are: 27-year-olds Daveon Marqui Allen of 1610 Briar Lane, Apt. 4-C; and Nathaniel Ford Allen of 1225 Kingston.
Deadly Driver: 54-year-old Raymond Charles Lights faces a single count of murder for allegedly causing the death of his girlfriend, the sole passenger in his vehicle as he fled from police on April 28, 2021.
Following a high-speed police chase that started in Fulshear, Lights’ 2003 Hyundai Sonata crashed at 11:25 a.m. on CR 270 five miles west of East Bernard when the vehicle rolled and struck an embankment.
Social Media Swap Slaying: Five people stand accused of murder in the Feb. 23, 2021 ambush robbery of 20-year-old Shane Singleton of Wharton.
Singleton thought he was driving to 704.5 Alvin in El Campo to make a deal arranged through social media instead he appears to have been ambushed.
A court decided now 17-year-old Brandon Rene James of Wharton will face trial as an adult in the case. Also facing murder charges in the case are 19-year-old Devin Lamont Lott of Wharton; along with El Campo residents Devin Ray Garcia, 17, 18-year-old Dayton Ray Quinonez and 19-year-old Drew Avrie Quinonez,
Babysitter Accused: Nineteen-month-old Roselynn Coates died of internal injuries Jan. 19, 2021 hours after El Campo EMS was summoned to the Way Street where she was under the care of 26-year-old babysitter Angel Nicole Castro,
EMS found the unconscious child with “an obvious head injury” and Castro reportedly told them it happened about 45 minutes before help was summoned, saying the child had been climbing on kitchen cabinets and had fallen, striking her head on a rocking horse and then on the floor.
Castro is charged with capital murder.
Counting Cases 2020
Bullets & Smoke Murder: Shaquille Norvell Montgomery, 27, of 306 S. Colorado in Edna stands accused killing 23-year-old Keyshun Demetric Riggins of 201 Olive on Jan. 31, 2020.
For an undisclosed reason, Montgomery went to Riggins’ home. There an altercation apparently happened and whether by intention on mishap the house burst into flames. Riggins’ body was found the day after police officers helped rescue of woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds from the flames.
Family dispute: El Campo man Aaron Thomas Martinez, 25, of 1100 Alice allegedly killed a family member on April 27, 2020, during some sort of family argument.
Counting Cases 2019
Baby killing: Elijah Alexander Hogston, then 27, of 5554 Timber Creek Place in Houston allegedly killed his own infant child Amara on May 19, 2019 while he was at their CR 103 home alone with her.
Originally, the incident had been reported as an accident. The child was sent via helicopter ambulance to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston and taken off life support May 20, 2019.
Hogston wasn’t arrested until March 18, 2020.
Counting Cases 2018 and older
Family in Flames: The Rosenberg man who stands accused of killing the Angleton family of Ray Shawn Hudson Sr., 28, Maya Victoria Rivera, 24, and their five-year-old son Ray Shawn Hudson Jr. is set to go to trial in June.
Robert Satterfield allegedly tried to burn their bodies too, the remains were found on June 16, 2018 in a field off Floyd Road outside of Burr, a small community in East Wharton County.
Trailer House Killing: 72-year-old Arturo Lara Tamez of El Campo faces the possibility of 99 years in prison in the Nov. 30, 2016 stabbing death of 52-year-old Christal White Brown, a woman he knew, in one of the trailers parked in the Quick N Easy lot behind Valero, 1415 E. Jackson, shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016.
Green Shed Slaying: The alleged killer, Demond Blunston of El Campo, is already on Texas’ death row for the killing of his two children in a Laredo hotel room in 2012.
The case against Blunston actually starts here in El Campo, however, in a green shed on Dunlap street where a possibly argument with the children’s mother, Brandy Cerny turned deadly on June 19, 2012.
There’s no statute of limitation on murder, however, so it could be tried at some point in the future should that be deemed necessary.
