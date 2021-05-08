If you found yourself swatting at the air yesterday, you’ll be happy to learn the city’s self-proclaimed assassins are making their rounds tonight.
The El Campo Public Works team, who call themselves “The Mosquito Assassins,” started their deadly spraying efforts Friday night and continue today.
Two fogging trucks have been driving the city, covering roughly half each night.
“The Mosquito Assassins were on standby in anticipation of a hatch. That has happened,” Public Works Director Kevin Thompson told the newspaper Friday.
The crew will be off Sunday, but the break will be a one day only. It will be a “full onslaught again Monday,” Thompson said.
Public works has six licensed “Mosquito Assassins” aka “Mosquito Ninjas,” who take turns with the night spraying. During the weekday, those efforts are after working their daily duties from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Leading the group is long-time city sprayer Bubba Baker along with Colin Ladewig, Quinton Ladewig, Vance Miller, Marc Hernandez and Trenton Socha. Also available to do the job if things get really bad are Stephen Korenek, Craig Baumann and Thompson.
Crews also spread larvicide granules in culverts, drain basins and ditches as part of the battle against mosquitoes.
Area residents can help by making sure everything from ruts that hold standing water to clogged gutters and downspouts are drained. Lawn or yard ornaments with standing water features should be drained and refilled on a regular basis along with bird baths.
Residents can report areas of the city where the biting bugs remain a problem by calling Public Works at 979-541-5075 or logging onto the city website at www.cityofelcampo.org/how_do_i/report_a_concern and filling in your information.
Calls coming into the city from county residences are forwarded to Wharton County commissioners.
For comfort, it’s recommended people avoid being outside at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.
The use of insect repellent is encouraged. State officials recommend using those containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus/para-menthane-diol.
