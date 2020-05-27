Producers may be entitled to a slice of $19 billion in federal aid after the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s new Coronavirus Food Assistance Program opened Tuesday.
Ag producers who faced price declines five percent or greater for their crop may be eligible for up to $250,000 in federal aid through CFAP. Applications opened May 26 for producers of upland cotton, soybeans, sorghum, durum wheat, hard red spring wheat, cattle, hogs, dairy and several fruits and vegetables.
“The CFAP program is structured to ensure the availability of funding for all eligible producers who apply,” USDA Spokesperson Amanda Heitkamp said. “To ensure the availability of funding ... producers will receive 80 percent of their maximum total payment upon approval of the application.”
Crops ineligible for payment include rice, extra long staple cotton, soft red winter wheat, hard red winter wheat, white wheat, hemp and tobacco. Ineligible commodities may be reconsidered if credible evidence is presented.
“We’re looking for data on agricultural commodities that the public believes to have suffered a five-percent-or-greater price decline between the weeks of January 13-17, 2020, and April 6-10, 2020, for specialty crops, and April 6-10, 2020, for all other agricultural commodities,” Heitkamp said.
The CFAP was first announced on April 17. Funding for the program comes from the federal coronavirus aid bill, the CARES Act, and Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act, which compensates producers for market-related losses.
A majority of the program’s funding, $16 billion, is designated for direct support to producers who experienced loss during the pandemic. The remaining funds, $3 billion, will be used to purchase fresh food from local distributors impacted by the pandemic, according to Farmers.gov. The purchased food is then to be donated to food banks, charities and families in need.
In order to apply for CFAP, producers will need to supply personal information – such as tax identification number and direct deposit information – Adjusted Gross Income compliance certification and their farm operating structure. Applications are being accepted until August 28.
More information about the application is available at Farmers.gov/cfap, and Wharton County’s Farm Service Agency office number is 979-532-0567.
