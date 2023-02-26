El Campo school officials became suspicious Tuesday when an unidentified man tried to pick up a 13-year-old girl serving punishment days at the district’s alternative school.
El Campo school officials became suspicious Tuesday when an unidentified man tried to pick up a 13-year-old girl serving punishment days at the district’s alternative school.
The man tried to have the girl released from campus.
“Posing as her brother, school personnel discovered he was not a relative and he eventually fled the scene,” El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban said Thursday.
No information is available on why the man wanted to pull the girl from the disciplinary classes, what his intent was, or even if she recognized the man or had any information about him.
No one was harmed and the girl never left the campus.
Police are investigating and charges are possible, Urban said.
Anyone who has any information about the man’s identity or his intentions should contact either the El Campo Police Department at 979-543-5311 or the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477. Callers to the Crime Stoppers tip line do not have to give their names to qualify for a cash reward. Tips can also be left on the Crime Stoppers’ P3 app.
