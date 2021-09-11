City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Manny Richard Gaona, 36, of 501 Lundy was arrested at 4:48 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3 on warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, probation violation aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and violation of a bond or protective order. Police encountered Gaona in the 500 block of Lundy, on property where he was prohibited from being via a temporary restraining order. Taken into custody, Gaona pleaded guilty to the paraphernalia charge and paid the municipal fine. He was then transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Lee Roy Vasquez Jr., 45, of 1600 Lynn was arrested at 10:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3 for driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15 in the vehicle and carrying an unlawful weapon after being stopped for a traffic violation in the 200 block of the West Loop. A handgun was seized. Processed, Vasquez was transferred to county jail the next morning.
Robert Zeric Khan, 59, of 1415 E. Jackson was arrested at 5:35 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 for possession of drug paraphernalia by officers dispatched to a disturbance at his home. A glass pipe was seized. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
Kacie Wells Clifton, 30, of 501 Texas in Wharton was arrested at 9:03 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6 on warrants for disorderly conduct – language, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and three counts of violating a promise to appear. Processed, she was sent to county jail.
Heather Pollard Rodriguez, 49, of 208 Ripple was arrested at 2:56 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7 for driving while intoxicated third or more offense after being stopped for a traffic violation in the 200 block of North Mechanic. She was shipped to county jail. Rodriguez posted bond and was released the same day.
Tiffany Layne Kiddy, 35, of 310 Lincoln was arrested at 7:36 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7 for marijuana possession by officers investigating an improperly parked vehicle. Processed, she was transferred to county jail. Kiddy posted bond and was released the next day.
Jose Baltazar Vargas, 46, of 805 Rice was booked directly at the county jail at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9 on a warrant for driving while intoxicated. He posted bond and was released the same day.
Property
Angel Hernandez, 21, of 304 Lundy was arrested at 11:29 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 on warrants for theft, failure to yield right-of-way and violating a promise to appear. Processed, he was driven to county jail.
Dustin Ryan York, 17, of 78 Wanda Lane was arrested at 10:22 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5 on a warrant for theft. Processed, he was taken to county jail. Once there, he posted bond and was released the same day.
Other
Zachary Alex Munoz, 28, of 307.5 S. Mechanic was arrested at 5:20 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3 on warrants for failure to appear, public intoxication and bond forfeiture – giving false identifying information. Processed, he was taken to county jail.
Devin Renae York, 22, of 78 Wanda Lane was arrested at 10;22 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5 for hindering apprehension or prosecution by an officer dispatched to her home in an effort to serve a warrant. Processed, she was shipped to county jail the next morning. Once there, she posted bond and was released the same day.
Samuel Louis Barnes, 47, of 805 E. Jackson was arrested at 9:39 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3 on a warrant for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and entering an El Campo child safety zone. Processed, he was taken to county jail.
City Incidents
Property
Fishing poles were stolen from a vehicle parked in the 1200 block of South Mechanic between Sept. 2 and 7. Loss exceeds $1,200.
Cash was stolen from the grounds of Pin High Sports Bar, 104 E. First, between 1:10 and 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4. Loss is estimated at $200.
A firearm was stolen from at vehicle between 8:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6 and 7 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7. The report was filed directly at the police station.
Burglars struck at Sonic Drive-In, 1408 N. Mechanic, between 11 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6 and 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7. A glass door was broken and case stolen. Loss, largely related to door damage, exceeds $2,000.
Vandals damaged a tire on a vehicle parked in the 400 block of Marionette around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7. Loss is less than $100.
Police are investigating a report of altered price tags at H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8.
Violence, weapons
Family violence was reported in the 1200 block of Quail Hollow around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 5. No injuries were reported.
A fight with minor injuries was report on the grounds of SunnySide, 1200 S. Mechanic, around 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3.
Another fight was reported at Willie Bell Park, 800 W. Second, around 8 p.m, Sunday, Sept. 5. Injuries were reported.
Police are investigating the report of an assault on Serena Drive around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7. A knife was reportedly used threateningly during the incident.
Family violence with injuries was reported in the 1300 block of W. Norris between 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8.
Other
A teen was found to be in possession of a vape pen on the grounds of El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, around 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Ignacio Rodriguez Jr., 22, of 2301 Old Port Isabel, No. 70, in Brownsville was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 10:57 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7 for manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance.
Linda Carol Armstead, 29, of 1412 Atkinson in Lufkin was arrested at 2:20 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Jose Raul Orocio-Rojas, 34, of 1609 William J. Bryan Pkwy. in Bryan was arrested at 7:04 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5 for driving while intoxicated. He posted bond and was released the next day
Abraham Sylvester Espinoza-Torres, 33, of 1515 E. Grant in Brownsville was arrested at 11:33 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7 for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Property
Alejandro Santos Beltran, 32, of 211 Royder in Houston was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 3:32 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8 for engaging in organized criminal activity.
Violence, weapons
Gary Emmanuel Williams, 30, of 2500 Junior College Blvd., Apt. 8400, in Wharton was arrested by Wharton PD at 8:18 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9 on out of state warrants for aggravated assault against a public servant, obstruction or retaliation, escape from custody, failure to maintain financial responsibility, speeding and an in-state warrant for driving while license invalid.
Other
Oscar Araujo Benitez, 17, of 410 Southwest Third in Mount Enterprise was arrested at 11;11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 5 for evading with a vehicle. Processed, he posted bond and was released the next day.
