A request for the state to reopen the delayed May election candidate filing period isn’t getting the support of El Campo city officials or candidates.
The decision will be up to State Attorney General Ken Paxton. District 23 State Rep. Mayes Middleton filed the request July 2.
Middleton contends that more than the voting period must be changed based on Gov. Greg Abbott’s order postponing May elections until the November General Election cycle in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It appears that if election day is changed or moved, the filing period rolls forward with it and cannot be left behind or tied to a day that was not in fact election day,” Middleton wrote.
He adds, “The Secretary of Sate and several jurisdictions claim that the filing deadline remains closed. However, a plain reading and strict construction of the filing period statutes require the filing period to remain open.”
City Attorney Ronny Collins joins the Secretary of State’s office in disagreeing.
“The deadline is closed because all the governor did was reset the election,” he said Thursday.
The city is following the SOS interpretation and will keep the filing period closed unless instructed by the attorney general to do otherwise.
“I think the action was to postpone election day because of the threat of COVID,” Collins said.
El Campo currently has a six-way race for three at-large posts which should have concluded in May.
“Since the process had already run for (candidate filing), but just didn’t vote, it should stand as is for the November vote to finalize the process,” said Mindi Snyder, a former El Campo city manager and one of the at-large candidates.
Mayor Pro Tem Philip Miller, another May candidate, agreed.
“If somebody would have wanted to run, they would have signed up by now,” he said, adding any decision would have to be made fast as the election calendar for November starts its countdown soon.
With the presidential race also on the upcoming election ballot, turnout is expected to be higher than average for an at-large race – and that’s with only six candidates.
“Had the virus not hit, this (the proposed change to the filing period) would not be an issue,” Miller said.
Incumbent at-large Councilman Chris Barbee agreed.
“I think the people who were interested in running had plenty of time initially to file,” he said.
Councilman David Hodges represents District 3 and won’t face re-election for another year. He too, however, said he didn’t think the filing period for this cycle should be extended.
