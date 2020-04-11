Front lawn egg hunts and crowded churches will be swapped for video calls and online sermons this Easter Sunday in El Campo. Although some traditions cannot be honored due to coronavirus mandates, locals have engineered other ways to celebrate Easter safely.
“It’s all about (Jesus),” El Campoan Rosalind Taylor said. “It’s not about us.”
Taylor has attended church since she was nine years old, and plans to spend Sunday morning in the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church parking lot, 810 Palacios, worshiping at their drive-up service. After that, she’ll head home to follow government safety recommendations.
Georgia Mican of El Campo is a grandmother of five. Typically, she and her family eat a big Easter meal together. Instead, Mican and her husband will stay inside and watch their grandchildren enjoy Easter bunny nests on the front lawn.
“It breaks my heart,” Mican said. “I just want to touch them and squeeze them and I know I can’t.”
Many will spend Easter apart from family this year, but El Campoan Annette Escamilla plans to remedy that with a video call. Her two grown children live in San Antonio, and she wants to make sure they still see her traditional bunny cake, even if they can’t eat a piece.
“I know they’re 30 and 22 (years old), but it’s something I’ve done since my daughter was born,” Escamilla said.
Pastor Brenda Perez Kosanke and her congregation at New Life Assembly of God, 707 Earl, will gather in the church parking lot at 7 a.m. Sunday for a sunrise resurrection service.
“You’re able to praise and worship and shout and honk the horns for Jesus, and just have a great time in the Lord,” Kosanke said.
She and other leaders in her church visited Jesus’ Israel tomb in early March. The experience made the Bible come alive and gave her hope, Kosanke said.
“COVID-19 is here and it’s brought such a fear to our people,” Kosanke added. “Do not let fear overtake you. Just know you’re covered by the blood of Jesus.”
A parking lot Easter service will be held at Louise High School, 505 Hackberry in Louise.
Online services are being held by Bible Truth Church, St. Robert’s Catholic Church, St. Philip Catholic Church, First Christian Church, First Presbyterian Church, El Bethel Church and others. KULP 106.7 FM & 1390 AM also holds Sunday morning sermons over the radio.
