City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Jose Fragoso Jr., 20, of 503 Clara was arrested at 10:10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20 for possession of drug paraphernalia and no driver’s license after being stopped in the 100 block of South Mechanic. Processed, he paid the fines and was released later that night.
Violence, weapons
Demontae Lavon Williams, 23, of 408 S. Sheppard in Wharton was arrested at 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20 for continuous violence against the family and obstruction or retaliation by threat after officers encountered him in the 1400 block of West Norris. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day.
Eric Eloy Melchor, 36, of 202 West Loop was arrested at 7:46 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20 for no driver’s license, no seat belt and warrants for assault, running a stop sign, defective stop lamps, driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility and failure to appear. Processed, he was held locally.
City Incidents
Property
A counterfeit bill was discovered at Zip In Zip Out, 1414 Palacios on Aug. 19.
Tools, electronics and fire safes were stolen in the 700 block of West Monseratte. Officers were called to the location Wednesday, Aug. 21. Loss exceeds $2,000.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Alexander Roderick Gonzalez, 39, of 310 Newport was booked at 11:40 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19 for possession of a controlled substance as well as warrants for public intoxication, two counts of failure to appear and a single count of walking in the roadway.
Stephanie Nicole Howard, 28, of 209 N. Liberty was arrested at 10:17 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19 for driving while intoxicated.
Ricky Vasquez Reyes, 24, of 3055 Park Lane in Dallas was arrested by state troopers at 7:58 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19 for abandoning or endangering a child – criminal negligence and possession of a controlled substance.
Ross Lee Zahradnik, 17, of 310 Forrester was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 2:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying of a weapon and theft of a firearm.
Violence, weapons
Cresencio Lugo-Gutierrez, 32, of 9006 Shaw in Cypress was booked at 12:10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19 on warrants for assault of a public servant, evading arrest and resisting arrest.
