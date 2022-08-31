Representatives with the Matterhorn Express natural gas pipeline informed the Wharton County Commissioners Court Monday that they intend to extend the pipeline from the Permian Basin in West Texas to a hub in Katy, terminating the line 16 miles inside Wharton County.
“The main line itself terminates in your county,” said Cheyne Winslow, project manager. “Essentially, it’s 36-inch and 42-inch pipeline coming from the West Texas Permian Basin area to Katy. Within your county will be 42-inch. We’re looking to acquire a 50-foot permanent easement and our workspace will be total of 125 foot with nominal footprint.”
No action was required by the commissioners. Winslow said he wanted them to know what was going on should people start asking questions about the pipeline.
“If y’all are familiar with the McCulloch-San Saba county line, we started Phase 1 of the projects there in early February, working survey permission from that point to Waller County and here in Wharton County,” Winslow said. “Part of that was because we had critical habitat areas, specific species that we had to get studied prior to June 15. And so we are pretty much wrapped up with survey efforts in y’all’s county.
“We’ve had some areas where we’ve had to come back to and gather some additional data but for the most part, we kicked off survey permission in February and wrapped up those efforts first part of June. Phase 2 of the project would be moving from a McCulloch-San Saba county line and west into the West Texas area part of the project, kicking off survey permission there.”
The company recently started making offers for easements in Wharton County.
“The goal is to be acquired by May 1 with plans to be in construction sometime around first part of June,” he said. “Your county specifically, we have roughly 16 miles of pipeline planned. There’s 43 individual tracts ... 48 individual landowners, that will need to sign and acquire.
“I will also mention we did have a good amount of success in your county with voluntary survey permission. We were real pleased with that. Hopefully that will show your constituents and your landowners that we are trying to work with them. We are mindful, we’re dealing with many landowners that are familiar with the process, but our goal is to always do it better than the last guy. And so hopefully the fact that we got all voluntary permission in your county would show that, you know, we’re trying to work with the folks,” he said.
County Judge Phillip Spenrath asked when the project will be completed.
“So start construction, June of next year, roughly a year of construction. So spring, the second quarter of 2024, we plan to be in service,” Winslow said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.