When God closes a door, he opens a window and Georgia Mae’s food truck owner has had to hop through several before being voted Wharton County’s Best Food Truck.
Georgia Mae’s was named after owner Charlotte Brown’s grandmother and their cooking shares the same spirit.
“We feel, that if you’re going to do something, you do it right. That’s why we say ‘You eat like we eat,’ we take it seriously,” Brown said.
“Grandma wouldn’t expect anything different.”
Georgia Mae’s popularity started growing before the business even opened.
“We had our original 40 or so taste testers, we sent out invitations to them and everything, and we showed them a lot of the food we were considering. Less than a month after that, just by word of mouth I guess, we had people reaching out asking us to cater,” Brown said.
After getting this feedback; Melissa Miller, Charlotte Brown and Niesha Brown got to work perfecting recipes and finalizing their plans for operations.
The business’ now iconic trailer was the serendipitous result of a plan gone awry.
“People see the bright green and know it’s Georgia Mae’s, but it didn’t start that way. We had sent them more of a tan and pale green color and when we were picking it up, we were in denial that it was ours. But, we fell in love with it. It’s also a lot more visible too,” Brown said.
Then, owners had to bring the trailer up to standards.
“We probably brought that thing in 10 times trying to get things right, but we made it work. And we turned profit after a year. We worked full-time while we were getting this set up,” Brown said.
Georgia Mae’s is known for their classic American food, hamburgers and po-boy sandwiches with a twist. “Our top seller is our enchilada eggroll, we worked for awhile on how to do them handheld before settling on wonton wrappers,” Brown said.
Owners are now looking to expand their business. “Georgia Mae’s is looking to settle down, we’re still going to cater but we’re looking into a brick and mortar building now,” Brown said.
What started as a family passion project to help delay retirement, has brought a family together and let them work for themselves.
Through all the coincidences, Brown has kept the same philosophy in this business as she does in life.
“You’re not going to out pray us, out work us or out think us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.