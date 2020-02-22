Cindy Hernandez, 49, of Wharton is one of three Republicans vying for the position of Wharton County Tax Assessor-Collector. The current Chief Deputy for Wharton County’s tax office, Hernandez has 27 years of experience in her current occupation. She is a member of the Wharton Economic Development Committee and the El Campo Aggie Moms Club. She is married to Rene, a cake decorator and food broker, and the couple have two grown children: Apolonia, 22, a student at Texas A&M University and Andrew, 29, an electrician journeyman. Hernandez graduated from Wharton High School in 1988 and later attended Wharton county junior college for computer networking.
Sarah Hudgins, 58, of Wharton is a Republican candidate for the position of Wharton County Tax Assessor-Collector. She currently works as a real-estate agent for a Houston company and has held that position for 22 years. Hudgins is a member of the National Association of Realtors, Texas Association of Realtors, Houston Association of Realtors, Wharton American Legion Post 87 (honorary), Wreaths Across America (volunteer location leader), Arc of Wharton (director), East Bernard American Legon Auxiliary Post 226 (Vice President), Wharton Pilot Club, Wharton County 100 Club, Admiral in the Texas Navy, East Bernard Veterans Memorial Wall committee, Wharton County Republican Party, Wharton County Emergency Service District 3 (Vice President) and Daughters of the American Revolution Comfort Wood (Community Service Chair). She is married to Domingo Montalvo, Jr., a hazmat firefighter. Hudgins has lived in Wharton County for 41 years. She attended Lon Morris College in 1980, studied acting in New York at William Esper Studio and Lloyd Williamson Studio from 1981-1983, and began real estate education in 1998. Hudgins ran for Tax Assessor-Collector in 2016 and Wharton County Judge in 2014.
Jessica Schulze, 39, of Wharton is running as a Republican candidate for the Wharton County Tax Assessor-Collector’s office. She is currently the Deputy Clerk for Wharton County’s tax office and has worked that post for almost five years. She is a member of the Wharton Chamber of Commerce, Chamber Ambassadors, Wharton County Stray Pet Outreach Team and the Holy Family Catholic Church in Wharton. Schulze has two sons, Tyler Mann, 22, a plant operator at Phillips 66, and Blaise Hubenak, 16, a junior at Boling High School. She was born in Wharton and has lived in Wharton County for 39 years. She graduated from El Campo High School and later attended Wharton County Junior College.
One year ago, a tax office employee was arrested for a crime related to job performance. What can you do to ensure the integrity of the office?
Cindy Hernandez:
Wharton County deserves fair and honest public service, especially in an office entrusted with your money. I vow that office employees will be well-trained and educated on the duties of the job. Therefore, there should be few, if any, questions on what is appropriate behavior. There will be zero tolerance for dishonest and criminal behavior.
Sarah Hudgins:
When the tax assessor-collector left office, it was declared by Commissioner King, in open commissioners court, the department was “a mess.” Rectifying the issue cannot be done within, by current employees that were part of “the mess.” Under my leadership, I will review internal problems and bring the department up to the highest standards of morals, integrity and professionalism.
Jessica Schulze:
To ensure the integrity of the office, I would create an office policy that details all aspects and positions of the office. I would stress the importance of confidentiality within the office as I go over the office policy with the staff. Education of the members of an office team is first and foremost important.
If elected, what policy or program would you implement to save budget dollars? Why?
Hernandez:
We, under the current tax assessor-collector have been very proud of how efficient the tax office is operated. I would like to make our webpage easier to use and utilize it so that you can always view your taxes, print a statement or receipt at your convenience, utilizing our current webpage. This could cut thousands of postage expenses. I want this office to be easier and friendlier to access.
Hudgins:
I will do a study of the budget, cut what we do not need and be a conservative steward of the taxpayers’ money … it will be spent wisely, to their sole benefit … It is my job to secure the taxpayers’ money to be spent appropriately. This is your money, and I take how it is spent very seriously … I will serve as an advocate to the community.
Schulze:
The county tax office earns approximately $1.2 million per year through commissions and fees. The budget to operate the two tax offices is approximately $780,000. I will use budget funds to continue to operate the office efficiently and wisely to ensure the office does not waste funding while continuing to take in funds and disperse them in a timely fashion to the county and all the taxing jurisdictions.
What does the tax offices need most? How would you go about getting it?
Hernandez:
Wharton County Tax Office has one of the best and oldest record rooms in the State of Texas. It contains records of land transactions and maps from the early 1900s. Scanning and preserving the documents is important to prevent loss if the building is ever damaged. I would look into preservation grants and coordinate with the Texas State Library on methods of preservation.
Hudgins:
Leadership! I will represent Wharton County to the fullest of my ability. I am goal-driven and have … studied the tax codes. I … will use my knowledge to make sure you are represented according to the law and make sure each department employee is educated properly. Those who want to learn are the ones you … want to work for you. With my leadership, this will be a given.
Schulze:
Tax office employees need continued training and education. I would like to be able to alternate taking employees to regional training and conferences. This will allow two minds gathering information which will be brought back to the office to implement. I also want to strive for better customer service both in the main office and the substation.
What’s the first change you would make if elected? Why that one specific item?
Hernandez:
The tax office serves you, the public, first and foremost. We represent the governing bodies, the comptroller, the TABC, the State of Texas and the county. I would listen to you, the public. Do you want or would you benefit from longer hours? Would you like a place to purchase registration stickers in East Bernard or Louise?
Hudgins:
It is necessary to create a strong working relationship with the Wharton County Appraisal District. In counties of 120,000 and above, it is mandatory that a taxpayer liaison is appointed. What about us? I will be, at no cost to the taxpayer, a liaison to the taxpayers of Wharton County to resolve disputes for our taxpayers.
Schulze:
The first change I would make if elected would be to upgrade the customer service of this office. We are here to serve the public. Time assisting a customer with a transaction should not be limited. Every person that walks through the doors should be treated with kindness and respect.
What will your number one priority be should you win?
Hernandez:
My number one priority would be making sure the tax office serves the public in the best way possible. I will ensure all employees stay ahead of new legislation and required training. We will … keep the public aware if/when changes occur regarding automobiles and taxes. Most importantly, I will listen to the concerns of the constituents and make changes that benefit the county as a whole.
Hudgins:
Making sure no one loses their homestead to tax foreclosure and educate the public of their rights. The property taxing entities have first lien position to all your homes. I will use my knowledge to protect you to the extent of the law and review all cases past and present and personally assist you in navigating through the complicated system.
Schulze:
My number one priority should I win would be implementing excellent customer service within the main office and the substation. I would reach out to the governing bodies of each taxing jurisdiction and let them know they can depend on me and the office personnel to provide the service they deserve. I want to work as a team in providing excellent customer service to our great county.
What sets you apart from your opponents?
Hernandez:
Experience sets me apart from my opponents. I am the current supervisor of the Wharton and El Campo tax offices and the only candidate who has worked in the office for over two decades. During this time, I have studied TXDMV rules and regulations, certified in assessments and collections. I have solid working relationships with our governing bodies calculating tax rates. I look forward to continuing serving my county!
Hudgins:
There needs to be a change, and the change cannot happen within, or it would have. Taxpayers deserve an elected official who understands the tax codes and laws and will use them aggressively to represent Wharton County. With my proven leadership skills, no one will work harder for the taxpayer than me, as I am goal driven, hardworking and organized.
Schulze:
What sets me apart from my opponents is my honesty, friendly personality and kind heart. I strive to go above and beyond to serve every person that walks through the door. I am a hard worker who enjoys working with the public every day. I look forward to better serving each and every one of you for years to come.
