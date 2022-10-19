An 18-year-old man who is facing charges related to a shooting that injured two people in Wharton this summer turned himself into Bay City police this week on a murder accusation.
Jerome “JJ” Clayton Sanford Jr. of Houston is accused of shooting to death Devante Keishawn “KeKe” Baugh of Bay City shortly after 11 a.m. on Oct. 11.
Sanford surrendered at the Matagorda County Jail at 8:45 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17 and was booked on a single count of murder the same night.
The Bay City Police Department received a 911 call with the caller reporting multiple shots fired at 1408 Whitson, Roland Hilliard Apartments, in Bay City on Oct. 11.
“Subsequent calls to the police department dispatch center reported a man was down in the parking lot of the apartment complex,” the BCPD said in a press release. “Responding patrol officers arrived and found the 21-year-old victim ... deceased from a gunshot wound.”
As Bay City PD announced it was looking for Sanford in connection to the murder there, the Wharton Police Department said in a social media post, “He’s also been an alleged shooting suspect within Wharton numerous times. Getting him apprehended is a top priority.”
According to Bay City police, “The case is still very active. Police seek the help of the public and we are asking for cooperation from our community. We know people in the victim’s circle either know what happened or what led to this senseless shooting. This shooting could be retaliation for earlier incidents and could lead to further violence. If we do not get help from the community, this violence may continue,” the BCPD press release said.
Anyone with information should contact the Bay City Police Department at 979-245-8500.”
Sanford was arrested by WPD Aug. 13 on 14 warrants for deadly conduct and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting June 26 at Riverbend Apartments that injured an 18-year old man and 9-year-old boy. He posted a bond of $150,000 and was released on Aug. 15.
Other people implicated in that case are:
Jason Matthew Garza was arrested by WPD June 29 and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was released the next day on a $50,000 bond.
J’Kyriahn Holloway, 18, of Clute remains wanted as of press time on 12 warrants for deadly conduct and one for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for his alleged involvement.
Anyone with information on the Wharton County Case can contact Det. Sgt. Eder at 979 532-3131 or submit tips anonymously via www.p3tips.com.
