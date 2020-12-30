Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
December Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Silvia Antonia Lopez, 20, of 153 Colorado in Donna for smuggling of persons on Aug. 26. She allegedly hid four undocumented people from a law enforcer.
• Jared Heath Mahaltic, 43, of 1042 Mockingbird in Eagle Lake for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Sept. 9 and theft on Sept. 3. He stands accused of stealing a vehicle and a trailer.
• Rahman La Narde Marchand, 20, of 1120 James in Schulenburg for three counts of engaging in organized criminal activity on July 25 and 26. He stands accused of working with others to burglarize two vehicles and use a credit card without authorization.
• Duran Martin Martinez, 39, of 6618 Gwyneth in Boling for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Oct. 11.
• Jonathan Ross Martinez, 32, of 413 S. Juanita in Port Lavaca for possession of a controlled substance on July 29. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
Martinez has two prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance on May 2, 2019 and July 6, 2017 as well as delivery of a controlled substance on Aug. 26, 2010, all in Calhoun County; and family violence with a previous conviction on April 24, 2017 in Victoria County.
• Christian Benjamin Martinez-Sanchez, 21, of 907 Roth in El Campo for sexual assault of a child on July 31.
• Kevin James Medina, 45, of 109 Tura in El Campo for family violence causing serious bodily injury on Sept. 8. He stands accused of biting part of a woman’s lip off.
Medina has prior felony convictions for home burglary on Aug. 19, 2002, and sexual assault of a child on Aug. 19.
• Tremain Sentel Mitchell, 41, of 7509 Habermacher in Hungerford for possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 4. He allegedly had less than a gram of phencyclidine or PCP.
• Victor Lee Petitt, 45, of 846 Seydler in East Bernard for three counts of theft of a firearm on July 16 and engaging in organized criminal activity on July 9 related to burglary of a motor vehicle.
• Christopher Micahel Quijas, 40, of 112 E. First in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence on Oct. 13. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine and hid it in the back of a truck in an effort to impair a police investigation.
• Everardo Rodriguez, 19, of 6044 Olmos in Laredo for unlawful use of a criminal instrument as well as possession and manufacture of a controlled substance on Oct. 1. He allegedly had more than 400 grams of each of cocaine and heroin hidden in metal containers.
