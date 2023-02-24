Plans for El Campo’s future don’t include mining operations, but drilling for oil or natural gas is allowed by state laws.

Gravel pits already operate east of El Campo and during the last council session, city leaders voted 5-1 with District 2 Councilwoman Gloria Harris against and District 1 Councilwoman Anisa Vasquez not present to prohibit additional operations without permits.

