Plans for El Campo’s future don’t include mining operations, but drilling for oil or natural gas is allowed by state laws.
Gravel pits already operate east of El Campo and during the last council session, city leaders voted 5-1 with District 2 Councilwoman Gloria Harris against and District 1 Councilwoman Anisa Vasquez not present to prohibit additional operations without permits.
Citizenry in East El Campo have expressed concerns over the noise and hours of operation of nearby pits, City Attorney Ronny Collins told council, but added staff could take no action on businesses outside the city limits or those already in existence.
The proposed ordinance allows council to be proactive, he added.
“I don’t like to interfere with business,” District 3 Councilman David Hodges said.
The ordinance is designed to help ensure that visitors to El Campo won’t first see man-made mini-canyons as they approach the town.
“Excavation sites themselves could be difficult to market for future development,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said.
Mayor Chris Barbee spoke in support of the proposal. “We need to be thinking 50, 100 years in the future. You’re talking about one mile.... These would require a request, going to P&Z (the Planning & Zoning Commission), conditions and review,” he said.
The approval means city council decisions on mining requests will be final.
Last month, Ballard was granted permission to drill a diagonal well from the West Loop to under the El Campo High School campus. Last session, Ballard was back asking for the lease of three parcels of city land – a quarter-acre bounded by Avenue C, Depot and West Watt, and parcels at two lift stations West Norris and West Loop (a half acre at one and 1.1 acres at the second).
The $740 lease was approved 6-0 with Vasquez not present.
As part of the agreement, the city will get the proceeds from a quarter of all oil produced on the land for the next three years if Ballard has a successful strike.
“I hope they can hit gas and we can increase that to something else,” Barbee said.
