“Your voice matters,” was the mantra as speaker after speaker stood before the microphone in Evans Park Thursday night for the Crisis Center’s Light Up The Square event.
Designed to bring awareness to the community’s victims be they young or old, suffering from mental, physical or domestic trauma, the night included literally lighting a candle in honor of each one, known only by their age, gender and the abuse they had suffered.
Help is needed, Crisis Center Deputy Director Brittany Matthews told the small crowd of residents, victims, supporters, law enforcement or merely the curious who had gathered around the gazebo.
“Your voice matters in helping law enforcement ...advocates ... legislators ...,” she said.
Three children and one adult in Wharton County, Matthews said, had died as a result of abuse in the last year. Two were less than two years old, killed by those who should have cared for them. A sixteen-year-old boy and a 53-year-old woman had committed suicide as a result of abuse.
El Campo Mayor Chris Barbee read a proclamation making it Child Abuse Prevention and Sexual Assault Awareness Month in El Campo.
He urged all to participate in ‘Denim Day’ by wearing denim in support of survivors of sexual violence on April 27.
El Campo Police Chief Gary Williamson, Wharton County District Attorney Dawn Allison, Wharton County Attorney Trey Maffett, Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar and other law enforcers then took to the podium to read off examples of those who have suffered in the county along with other supporters.
“An 18-year-old female abused by her grandfather, a five-year-old family abused by her grandfather, a five-year-old male abused by his grandmother, a three-year-old male ... by a sibling ...,” event sponsor Gary Gillen slowly read, one of the dozens sharing the list.
The mission of the Crisis Center is to “create an environment where violence and abuse are not tolerated in the communities.” They provide crisis intervention services for victims of family violence, sexual assault and child abuse including prevention and awareness services.
The center’s 24-hour hotline is 1-800-451-9235.
The center has an El Campo office on Tuesdays and by appointment in the Northside Education Center, 707 Fahrenthold. They can be reached at 979-318-9257.
