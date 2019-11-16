City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Maria I. Ladaverde Licea, 29, of 306 Orange in Louise was arrested at 8:40 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 for driving while intoxicated and traveling at an unsafe speed. Officers investigating the report of a suspicious vehicle stopped Licea southbound on the U.S. 59 frontage road. Processed, she was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day.
Gilbert Allen Espericueta, 21, of 1007 Heights was arrested at 2:51 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 for not wearing a seat belt, possession of marijuana and failure to maintain financial responsibility. Processed, he was transferred to county jail later that day.
Juan Jose Manzano Jr., 34, of 310 Lincoln was arrested at 2:49 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a single count of possession of marijuana. Processed, he was transferred to county jail later that day.
Jay Andrew Garza, 18, of 501 E. Strand was arrested at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13 for possession of marijuana in the same incident as Manzano. He too was taken to county jail. Once there, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.
Avery Christine Moreno, 23, of 4525 FM 2765 was arrested at 11:21 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13 for driving while intoxicated and traveling at an unsafe speed after being involved in a minor wreck in the 900 block of North Mechanic. Processed, she was transferred to county jail the next morning.
Property
Benjamin James Gonzales, 33, listed as homeless in El Campo was arrested at 12:20 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 for burglary of a vehicle. He stands accused of stealing a $300 laptop from a vehicle parked on the grounds of the Jackson Inn, 405 W. Jackson. Processed, he was sent to county jail the next day.
Raquel Montoya Hernandez, 64, of 304 Lundy was booked into the county jail at 6:19 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13 on a warrant for forgery. She posted a $15,000 bond and was released the same day.
Gabriella Figirova, 18, of 405 Wilbur was arrested at 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13 on a warrant for theft. She was booked directly into the county jail. Figirova stands accused of stealing more than $200 cash while on the grounds of Walmart, 3413 West Loop, on Nov. 3. Processed, she posted a $1,500 bond and was released the same day.
Other
Tyrone H. Jordan, 58, listed as homeless in El Campo was arrested at 7:18 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 for public intoxication and a warrant for a parole violation (theft). Processed, he was transferred to county jail.
City Incidents
Property
A 50-inch television was stolen from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, on Nov. 6, along with a basketball of assorted items including beer, spices, pickles, milk and pajamas. Loss nears $1,000.
A $100 bicycle was stolen from the grounds of the Wharton County library, 200 W. Church, around 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8.
Vandals did an estimated $500 damage to a gas pump at Pinchers Express, 23320 U.S. 59, sometime between midnight and 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.
A vehicle was burglarized in the 2200 block of Rita around 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. A wallet and its contents were taken. A $100 bicycle was stolen around the same time.
Four cellphones were stolen from a vehicle parked on the grounds of Walmart, 3413, around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. Loss is estimated at more than $600.
A hit-and-run was reported on the grounds of McDonald’s, 1240 N. Mechanic, on Monday, Nov. 11.
A Toyota Tundra was stolen from the 200 block of Shropshire between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 and 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13. Loss is estimated at $5,000.
A Ford Focus was stolen from the grounds of Greenbriar Apartments, 2001 Ave. F, between 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 and 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13. Loss is estimated at $8,000.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 200 block of Bruns shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13. A vehicle door sustained about $200 damage.
A trash can, television and sound bar were stolen from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13. Loss is estimated at more than $500.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating the report of a protective order being violated on Alice Street on Nov. 12.
A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Mayfield around 8 a.m, Wednesday, Nov. 13.
Harassment was reported in the 1700 block of the West Loop around 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13.
Another protective order was violated in the 1400 block of West Norris on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
Other
A liquid compound containing the active ingredient in marijuana was seized on the grounds of El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, around 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11. A vape pen also containing the drug was seized on the high school grounds around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12.
The unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material was reported on the grounds of El Campo Middle School, 4010 FM 2675, around noon Monday, Nov. 11.
Marijuana was seized on the grounds of the El Campo Alternative School, 800 Depot, around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13.
County Jail Bookings
Property
Jamel Lavonte Henderson, 22, of 810 CR 257 in Egypt was booked at 11:06 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11 on a warrant for burglary of a habitation.
Brandi Elaine Dyer, 29, of 707 Monseratte was arrested by Wharton PD on a warrant for theft.
Gerald Anthony Perez, 44, of 208 Shropshire was arrested at 7:12 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13 for three counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Other
Daniel Gonzales Jr., 29, of 401 E. Powers in San Benito was booked at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 on a warrant for contempt of court.
