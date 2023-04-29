The El Campo School Board approved a boiler replacement and moved Fair Day to better accommodate schedules Tuesday night.
Trustees unanimously approved a $99,750 bid from American Mechanical Services, AMS, of Stafford to replace a blown boiler at the El Campo Middle School. Officials say the boiler was original to the 2007 building.
“They typically last about 20 years and this one just didn’t ... I don’t think it’s outlandish that it needs to be replaced ... we don’t have much choice,” El Campo Superintendent Bob Callaghan said.
The building is currently functioning on reserve boilers.
AMS had planned to work with ECISD on HVAC units previously but was outbid.
“The word on the streets is that they did not get awarded that bid and so now they’re trying to get back in our good graces by providing some very compensative bids, which is what the bid process is about,” Callaghan said.
Despite the need, supply chain issues still frustrate some deliveries.
“And, depending on delivery dates. It’s something that might not actually get installed until the first week of summer. We might have to live through until the end of the year just because of the availability of the materials,” Director of Operations Mark Freeman said. “But it will be done before the start of the school year for sure.”
The board also approved a change in Fair Day for 2023-24 to avoid conflict with prom, Easter and spring break. Trustees unanimously approved a shift from April 12 to March 22.
“Their initial date was April 12, which falls right in the middle of STAAR testing, so we can’t do that,” Callaghan said.
Trustees also approved a probationary contract offered to LaShelle Hlavaty as an assistant principal at El Campo High School as a replacement for Deborah Capak who is retiring.
