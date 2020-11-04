No records were set, but Wharton County voters turned out in droves to make their choices on everything from national races to spots on a water district board Tuesday.
In all, 15,396 votes were cast in Wharton County, with 2,219 casting ballots on Election Day. Totals for mail-in ballots were not available as of press time.
The first Election Day ballot box to make it to the Wharton County Election’s Administration Office came from the El Campo Civic Center around 7:30 p.m.
“Overall, the voter turnout was tremendous,” Civic Center Election Judge Ane Marie Farthing told the Leader-News Tuesday. “Today, however, the turnout was quite poor. I have been doing this for more than 20 years, and this is the lowest Election Day turnout I’ve seen at the Civic Center.”
With most voters opting to cast early ballots, it didn’t take long for the other five boxes to follow.
The ballot box from the Wharton Civic Center was the last to arrive, coming in around 8:45 p.m.
Melvin Sands, the election judge for the El Campo Library poll, said voting ran smoothly at that location Tuesday.
“It’s been a really good election,” Sands said. “People were really excited, especially during the first two weeks of early voting.”
Results came quickly, at least at first. A technical issue brought the counting of mail in ballots to a halt. They were still being counted as of press time.
