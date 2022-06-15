Lock your doors may be the best crime fighting advice the El Campo Police can offer citizens after announcing 96 percent of vehicle burglaries in the city didn’t require a broken window.
Other techniques could be considered, Police Chief Gary Williamson told Council Monday, but those, he added, will take funding.
The juvenile curfew already in place helps, he added.
District 3 Councilman David Hodges recommended using high-grade portable cameras to capture criminals in the act. These cameras, he said, could be moved around the city targeting specific areas as needed.
“If you need funding come back to us,” Hodges told Chief Williamson, a sentiment echoed by District 4 Councilman John Hancock Jr.
The councilmen said something needed to be done.
“My fear is someone seeing something in their driveway and a gunfight in going to happen,” Hodges said.
The obvious smart move would be for citizens to start locking their vehicles, District 1 Councilwoman Anisa Vasquez said.
“The bulk (of the motor vehicle burglaries) are crimes of opportunity,” Williamson said, adding its not unusual for thieves to target a street checking door handles on vehicles, stealing items inside the unlocked ones.
So far this year, ECPD officers have responded to 33 burglary of a motor vehicle calls, most of which took place on the city’s northwest side. Of those, 26 were unlocked, one involved the theft of an item from an open truck bed, four were reported as being locked but had no broken windows or damage from a forced entry.
Only in two cases did the burglar damage the vehicle to gain access.
Crime Stoppers tips help officers as do video recordings. Extra patrols have been assigned in the areas with the highest number of incidents.
It’s going to take the citizens of El Campo to make a difference, District 2 Councilwoman Gloria Harris said. “You cannot stop crime if in the community is not in line to help you.”
The police chief said he’d like additional funding to increase officer pay, asking council to consider that during budget talks. In the last year and a half, the department has had 10 staffing changes from retirements to dismissals, he said.
