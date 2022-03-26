If blight control is a battle, it’s been a cold war in El Campo and one city councilman wants know why.
His concern brings the issue back before city council Monday, four months after a concentrated effort to clean up the city was supposed to start.
“It’s past time to clean up the city,” District 4 Councilman John Hancock Jr. said shortly before efforts were set to get under way in December.
Since then, clean up efforts haven’t exactly toppled derelict or structurally unsound buildings or wiped debris-strewn fields from the city limits. Mowing of weedy lots and the moving of junk vehicles, however, continues.
“Staff will be providing a presentation on actions taken in the last month and plans for next quarter,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said.
Obstacles for enforcement, officials say, include finding and notifying property owners as well as grandfathered properties.
Public Works Director Kevin Thompson has been named the city’s general in the battle of the blight and is set to help update council.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments. Other items before Council include:
New Truck Restrictions
Council start debate over where heavy trucks can park in commercial zones, similar to those already in place throughout El Campo’s residential districts.
The proposed ordinance would not effect delivery or utility vehicles nor would it effect repair trucks between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Twelve hours, however, would be the limit for a parked motor home, trailer, boat or similar item.
Vehicles owned by businesses within the zone would be allowed to stay overnight in that company’s designated parking lot, but could not be left in city streets or alleys.
A fine of $500 per day is under consideration.
Redistricting
The formal ordinance establishing new city council district boundaries will be presented. Council unanimously approved the redistricting plan last session, a plan which expands District 2 and 4 to balance voter numbers.
The next district election cycle won’t be until 2023.
Growth Planning
Council is expected to accept two easements along FM 1162 with the goal ultimately extending more utility lines in the area around U.S. 59.
Three other extensions have already been accepted in previous meetings.
Public Works Materials
Fuel prices are prompting concerns over material prices. “Staff recommends rejecting all bids and rebidding for shorter durations due to fuel surcharges,” Sladek said.
Proclamation
The mayor is expected to proclaim April as child abuse prevention and awareness month and sexual assault awareness month.
New Police Vehicle
A 2022 Police Chevrolet Tahoe is under consideration for just under $53,000 with slightly more than $15,000 of that total being for equipment.
The purchase would be made using fund balance dollars
Behind Closed Doors
Council will meet in an executive session to discuss real estate as allowed by state law. To take any action, they must first return to open session.
